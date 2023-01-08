Canada adds 104,000 jobs in December

OTTAWA, Jan 7: Canada added 104,000 net new jobs in December, pushing down its unemployment rate a tick to 5.0 percent -- just above a record low, the national statistical agency said Friday.

Employment growth, Statistics Canada said in a statement, was led by an increase among youth aged 15 to 24, in mostly full-time work among non-students as well as in part-time work among students.

Beating expectations, overall employment gains were observed in the private sector across several industries including construction, transportation and warehousing.

The resulting 0.1 percentage point drop in the unemployment rate, which came in just shy of a record low of 4.9 percent reached in June and July, marked the third decline in four months.

The labor force survey also found an uptick in work absenteeism due to illness as influenza and other respiratory viruses swept across the country. -AFP











