Sunday, 8 January, 2023, 7:21 PM
Walton, Butterfly customers can now pay EMI thru bKash App

Published : Sunday, 8 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61
Business Desk

Customers of Walton and Butterfly can now pay Equated Monthly Installments (EMI) of purchased products from their homes through bKash app without any hassle. They can avail the EMI payment service while purchasing products at Walton Plaza and Butterfly showrooms across the country, says a press release.
With this service, the customers can avoid visiting showroom every month as they can now pay the installments through bKash app from any corner of the country 24/7.By doing so, customers can save their valuable time as well as set aside the anxiety of missing the EMI payment date. Besides, the service will also simplify the installment collection process of the two organizations by making the it more dynamic.
To pay the installments, one needs to select 'Others' option from the 'Pay Bill' icon of the home screen of the bKash app. Then select 'Walton Plaza' or 'Butterfly' from the dropdown list. After that, type the customer ID or invoice number and contact number to proceed to the next step. Next, customer requires to put the installment amount and tap to check all the given information. Then in the final stage, payment can be made by putting the bKash PIN. After the payment is successful, customer will get a confirmation message and a digital receipt. The environment-friendly receipt can be downloaded for future purpose. There is 1% service charge applicable for payment of installments through bKash app.
Various payment services of bKash are becoming rapidly popular as digital transaction is easy and convenient. At this moment, there are more than 3 lakh merchant points across the country where price of different products and services can be paid by scanning the QR code with bKash app.


