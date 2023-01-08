Video
Sunday, 8 January, 2023
Home Business

NE accounts for only 0.13 pc of India’s total exports: ADB

Published : Sunday, 8 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65

GUWAHATI, Jan 7: International trade from Northeast India is still minuscule despite the  Central government recognising Northeast as a trade gateway for India's engagement with members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and other subregional organisations.
A paper prepared by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) on "Identifying Challenges and Improving Trade Facilitation in the states of Northeast India" talks about how the Northeast suffers from insufficient infrastructure, which hampers its economic activities and trade.
Quoting statistics from the Directorate General of Commercial Intelligence and Statistics (DGCIS) data, the report says exports from Northeast India (`30.9 billion) accounted for only 0.13% of India's total exports in the fiscal year 2019. In addition, states of Northeast India trade far less through their own border gateways than through ports outside of the region.
The paper written by two ADB officials identifies 19 priority border points among the Northeastern states of Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, and Tripura.
Northeast India is positioned to serve the Government of India's strategic vision encompassed in the Act East Policy. Economically, the region has large deposits of oil, natural gas, coal, and limestone, and a sizable proportion of land under cultivation for agro-horticulture products, bamboo, and rubber. The region acts as a land bridge for India's participation in institutional forums, including the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multisectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation and the South Asia Subregional Economic Cooperation (SASEC) program.
Furthermore, access to Myanmar offers great potential to integrate India with other Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) countries.
Among the countries with which it shares a border, most of Northeast India's trade is with Bangladesh, while its trade with Bhutan and Myanmar mostly occurs through border points located outside of the region.
 "Limited manufacturing capacity and infrastructure inefficiency are the core reasons behind the low trade volumes of Northeast India. The Kolkata and Haldia ports of West Bengal are the primary gateways for products of the Northeast via the long and circuitous Siliguri corridor. The reliance upon this route increases travel times and costs, making the region unattractive for economic activities and trade that could potentially occur through border gateways within the region," the report says.
For the Northeast specifically, improved trade facilitation initiatives imply better trade connectivity between the states of Northeast India and the neighboring countries of Bangladesh, Bhutan, and Myanmar.
"While the current volume of border trade is relatively low, it has the potential to increase with improved transport infrastructure and enhanced economic activities. The possible use of Chattogram Port in Bangladesh as a transshipment hub for trade between Northeast India and the rest of India, and between North East India and Southeast Asia, further raises the trade potential of the region, thus serving the Government of India's strategic vision embodied in the Act East Policy. Improving trade facilitation measures is a key imperative to translate the potential for increased trade into a reality," the report says.
The paper says a majority of these Land Customs Stations (LCSs) suffer from a lack of border infrastructure, the absence of automated customs, the prevalence of non-tariff measures, and incomplete transport facilitation initiatives (both within Northeast India and between the Northeast and neighboring countries).     
    -East Mojo


