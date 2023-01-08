Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 8 January, 2023, 7:21 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

FBCCI for skilled manpower for achieving SDGs

Published : Sunday, 8 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61
Business Correspondent

FBCCI for skilled manpower for achieving SDGs

FBCCI for skilled manpower for achieving SDGs

The FBCCI has called for a strong move to build skilled manpower for achieving  SDGs by giving importance to setting up technical and vocational training centers in every district and upazila of the country side by side the conventional educational institutions.
The call came in the second meeting of the FBCCI Standing Committee on National Economic Policy and Planning, 8th Five Year Plan, SDG, and Vision 2041 which was held at the boardroom of the apex body on Thursday.
While speaking as chief guest, Senior Vice President of FBCCI Mostofa          Azad Chowdhury Babu said, the government should focus on creating efficient manpower to achieve manifolds economic and development goals. There is no alternatives to building skilled manpower to accelerate efforts to achieving the SDGs targets.
Skilled people are very few in Bangladesh. It is very important to create expert trainers in order to teach the youth of our country. We should bring foreign trainers if it is needed, he added.
The senior vice-president called for establishing an equal number of technical or technical schools and colleges at the district and upazila levels to align the institutional education curriculum with the industry.
Besides, Babu urged the government to keep a foreign currency quota at the central bank to facilitate import of daily necessities to fulfill the demand of the upcoming month of Ramadan.
FBCCI Vice President M.A Momen said sustaining entrepreneurs is essential       for the development of the country's economy. The financial policies need to be simplified for new entrepreneurs, he opined.
Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Sameer Sattar said foreign investment is very important in achieving the SDGs. He called for taking steps to increase the number of foreign investments, build skilled manpower, and emphasize the development of non-conventional sectors.
At the meeting, Director in Charge of the committee Dr. Nadia Binte Amin said the government policy cooperation needs to be further enhanced to harness the potential of the SME sector.
The members of the standing committee spoke on economic development and removal of inequality, to enhance education, industry-academia linkage, and women empowerment.
Chairman of the committee and former Director of FBCCI, AKM Shamsuddoha presided over the meeting. Directors Hafez Harun, Md. Nizam Uddin, Akkas Mahmood, Secretary General Mohammad Mahfuzul Hoque among others were present in the meeting.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
RAKUB disburses TK 1,954.17cr agri loans in NW region
Sayem a successful online entrepreneur, trainer in Rangpur
Jack Ma to cede control of China's Ant Group
KPI Service helps bring 5,000 people under tax net in Ctg Division
NRBC Bank, Upay launch fund transfer service
'S Asia contributes 15pc to global growth, led by India, BD'
Uttara Motors launches SUV Suzuki Brezza
Walton’s gift voucher of up to Tk. 1 lakh on smartphones


Latest News
All students to get textbooks within two weeks: Minister
China reopens borders in final farewell to zero-COVID-19 policy
One held with drugs in Dinajpur
24 nabbed on various charges in Rajshahi
Huge quantity of explosives found in Sunamganj house
Teacher found dead in Jhenidah
Haat and Bazar Bill placed in JS
Metro rail wants to get power at low price
“I don’t know how staying silent makes things better,” Harry says
Woman held with hemp in Kurigram
Most Read News
Sylhet gatecrash Shakib party to secure second straight win in BPL
Bangladesh reports 10 Covid cases
Cold wave grips parts of Bangladesh
5 killed in accident while returning from Dhaka with expat
Bangladesh will overcome economic crisis, hopes Mannan
Minimum temperature in Dhaka recorded at 11.5 degree C
2023 to be one of the hottest years on record: Experts
AL keeps doors of dialogue open: Agriculture Minister
Abducted RU student rescued, five held
Rail communication with Dhaka to be in every district
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft