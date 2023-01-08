

FBCCI for skilled manpower for achieving SDGs

The call came in the second meeting of the FBCCI Standing Committee on National Economic Policy and Planning, 8th Five Year Plan, SDG, and Vision 2041 which was held at the boardroom of the apex body on Thursday.

While speaking as chief guest, Senior Vice President of FBCCI Mostofa Azad Chowdhury Babu said, the government should focus on creating efficient manpower to achieve manifolds economic and development goals. There is no alternatives to building skilled manpower to accelerate efforts to achieving the SDGs targets.

Skilled people are very few in Bangladesh. It is very important to create expert trainers in order to teach the youth of our country. We should bring foreign trainers if it is needed, he added.

The senior vice-president called for establishing an equal number of technical or technical schools and colleges at the district and upazila levels to align the institutional education curriculum with the industry.

Besides, Babu urged the government to keep a foreign currency quota at the central bank to facilitate import of daily necessities to fulfill the demand of the upcoming month of Ramadan.

FBCCI Vice President M.A Momen said sustaining entrepreneurs is essential for the development of the country's economy. The financial policies need to be simplified for new entrepreneurs, he opined.

Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Sameer Sattar said foreign investment is very important in achieving the SDGs. He called for taking steps to increase the number of foreign investments, build skilled manpower, and emphasize the development of non-conventional sectors.

At the meeting, Director in Charge of the committee Dr. Nadia Binte Amin said the government policy cooperation needs to be further enhanced to harness the potential of the SME sector.

The members of the standing committee spoke on economic development and removal of inequality, to enhance education, industry-academia linkage, and women empowerment.

Chairman of the committee and former Director of FBCCI, AKM Shamsuddoha presided over the meeting. Directors Hafez Harun, Md. Nizam Uddin, Akkas Mahmood, Secretary General Mohammad Mahfuzul Hoque among others were present in the meeting.













