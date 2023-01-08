Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 8 January, 2023, 7:21 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Pak imports threatened as forex reserves hit 8-year low

Published : Sunday, 8 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 74

KARACHI, Jan 7: Pakistan's central bank forex reserves have plunged to an eight-year low of $5.6 billion, posing a serious challenge for the country in financing imports.
Coupled with another $5.8 billion held by commercial banks, the nation has $11.4 billion in reserves -- enough to pay for just three weeks of imports, traders and economists say.
"This is a very grave situation. If things get worse, Pakistan will need to have its loans restructured," said Mohammad Sohail, the head of economic watchdog Topline Securities in Karachi, alluding to a possible default.
Pakistan's economy has crumbled alongside a simmering political crisis, with the rupee plummeting and inflation at decades-high levels, but devastating floods and a global energy crisis have piled on further pressure.
The latest data from the central bank released overnight -- for the week ending December 30 -- show the country has half the foreign exchange reserves it held a year ago.
Servicing foreign debt and paying for crucial commodities such as medicine, food and energy are among the chief concerns.
Thousands of shipping containers are held up at a Karachi port because banks have been unable to guarantee foreign exchange payments.
Cargo includes perishable foodstuffs and medical equipment worth tens of millions of dollars.
"A major hospital in Karachi could not carry out eye surgeries for a month because of a lack of equipment," said Masood Ahmed, chairman of the Healthcare Devices Association of Pakistan.
Successive governments have failed to shore up multilateral or bilateral aid to meet foreign payments, although a $6 billion International Monetary Fund deal was restarted after Pakistan finally met conditions such as ending subsidies on fuel.
But Islamabad has so far only received half the funds -- the last payment in August -- with a further review of the package ongoing.
"All hopes are pinned on the release of the remaining amount," Sohail said.
Pakistan often looks for financial rescue from allies including China and Saudi Arabia, but analysts say the two countries are holding off until Pakistan gets the IMF green light.
Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif spoke with both his Chinese counterpart and the IMF managing director on Thursday.
Shehbaz said Friday the Chinese premier informed him that Beijing had told the IMF that China stands with Islamabad in this difficult situation.
On Friday the leader of Pakistan's powerful military was in the Saudi capital where he was reportedly pushing for financial relief.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
RAKUB disburses TK 1,954.17cr agri loans in NW region
Sayem a successful online entrepreneur, trainer in Rangpur
Jack Ma to cede control of China's Ant Group
KPI Service helps bring 5,000 people under tax net in Ctg Division
NRBC Bank, Upay launch fund transfer service
'S Asia contributes 15pc to global growth, led by India, BD'
Uttara Motors launches SUV Suzuki Brezza
Walton’s gift voucher of up to Tk. 1 lakh on smartphones


Latest News
All students to get textbooks within two weeks: Minister
China reopens borders in final farewell to zero-COVID-19 policy
One held with drugs in Dinajpur
24 nabbed on various charges in Rajshahi
Huge quantity of explosives found in Sunamganj house
Teacher found dead in Jhenidah
Haat and Bazar Bill placed in JS
Metro rail wants to get power at low price
“I don’t know how staying silent makes things better,” Harry says
Woman held with hemp in Kurigram
Most Read News
Sylhet gatecrash Shakib party to secure second straight win in BPL
Bangladesh reports 10 Covid cases
Cold wave grips parts of Bangladesh
5 killed in accident while returning from Dhaka with expat
Bangladesh will overcome economic crisis, hopes Mannan
Minimum temperature in Dhaka recorded at 11.5 degree C
2023 to be one of the hottest years on record: Experts
AL keeps doors of dialogue open: Agriculture Minister
Abducted RU student rescued, five held
Rail communication with Dhaka to be in every district
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft