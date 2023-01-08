India to help manufacture agro machinery in BD



Bangladesh Agricultural Minister Dr Mohammad Abdur Razzaque and Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Kumar Verma (right) discuss bilateral issues when the envoy called on the Minister at the Secretariat, Dhaka on Thursday.

"Initiatives will be taken to encourage India's Mahindra and other agriculture machinery manufacturers to set up their factories in Bangladesh and invest in manufacturing and assembling agricultural machineries locally here," he said.

The Indian envoy said so at a meeting with Agricultural Minister Dr Mohammad Abdur Razzaque at the Agriculture Ministry at the Secretariat on Thursday, said a press release.

Verma expressed interest in signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for increasing cooperation between agricultural research institutes of the two countries.

During the meeting, Dr Razzaque sought India's cooperation for providing onion and jute seeds for the upcoming summer season since the country witnessed a good yield of onion in summer this year with the seeds imported from Maharashtra.

Besides, the agriculture minister also sought India's cooperation in different areas, including imparting training to scientists, developing seed technology, supplying high-yielding varieties and seedlings of cashew and coffee as well as for agro processing and nanotechnology and biotechnology.

Agriculture Secretary Wahida Akter and Additional Secretary Md Ruhul Amin Talukder were present at the meeting.

















Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Kumar Verma said steps will be taken so that Indian companies can produce agriculture machineries in Bangladesh by setting up their factories in this country."Initiatives will be taken to encourage India's Mahindra and other agriculture machinery manufacturers to set up their factories in Bangladesh and invest in manufacturing and assembling agricultural machineries locally here," he said.The Indian envoy said so at a meeting with Agricultural Minister Dr Mohammad Abdur Razzaque at the Agriculture Ministry at the Secretariat on Thursday, said a press release.Verma expressed interest in signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for increasing cooperation between agricultural research institutes of the two countries.During the meeting, Dr Razzaque sought India's cooperation for providing onion and jute seeds for the upcoming summer season since the country witnessed a good yield of onion in summer this year with the seeds imported from Maharashtra.Besides, the agriculture minister also sought India's cooperation in different areas, including imparting training to scientists, developing seed technology, supplying high-yielding varieties and seedlings of cashew and coffee as well as for agro processing and nanotechnology and biotechnology.Agriculture Secretary Wahida Akter and Additional Secretary Md Ruhul Amin Talukder were present at the meeting.