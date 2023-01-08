Video
BD trying to survive adverse global economic situation: Planning Minister

Published : Sunday, 8 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62
Business Correspondent

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina visiting the stall of Brothers Furniture after inaugurating the 27th Dhaka International Trade Fair at Bangladesh-China Friendship Exhibition Center at Purbachal on January 1, last.

Planning Minister MA Mannan said like the major global economies, Bangladesh is also facing major crisis bringing setback to development. As a relatively small economy the country is however trying to survive by facing the adverse global situation and hoped the government will be able to handle the situation.
He said this while speaking as chief guest at the publication ceremony of 'Banking Almanac, an information-based book on banks and financial institutions' at Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU) on Saturday.
Former Governor of Bangladesh Bank and Chairman of Editorial Board of Banking Almanac. Dr Salehuddin Ahmed presided over the meeting.
Former advisor to caretaker government Dr Hossain Zillur Rahman, former chairman of Association of Bankers Bangladesh (ABB) Nurul Amin, former managing director of Bangladesh Shilpa Bank Amanullah, former chairman of BLFC Khalilur Rahman spoke among others.
Banking Almanac Executive Editor Syed Ziauddin Ahmed and Banking Almanac Project Director Abder Rahman were present in the meeting.
Dr Hossain Zillur Rahman, speaking as a special guest said making rules and regulations of banks and financial institutions needs to be brought under accountability regime. Banking Almanac is playing an important role in solving dilemmas and disruptions caused by various information of banks and financial institutions of the country.
Pointing out that the real information is very necessary for the real economy of the country, he said there is a lot of information available in the market, but real information is very important to remove confusion and obstacles of information. The Banking Almanac is doing just that.
Hossain Zillur Rahman said the correct picture is not emerging while speaking about the economy. That is why it is necessary to add the actual word before all discussions. Talk about banking, talk about growth, talk about poverty - in each case the real word is now essential.
He showed true image of the situation is torn apart; this image has shown us that the number of poverty has increased, what is the real situation. But a lot of money is being spent. Besides, what is happening with 9 and 6 percent interest rate in bank deposits and disbursement of loans is not acceptable in any way.
Dr Salehuddin Ahmed called for the disclosure of all activities undertaken in the financial sector and said if everything is made public, even if there is some discussion, the danger will disappear. And keeping it secret will cause more problems.
Pointing out that there is more talk than what is being done about the economy, he said, "Everything that needs to be done for good governance in the banking sector needs to be made visible quickly and the right decision should be taken accordingly.


