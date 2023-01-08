Fresh Aman rice hits market, but prices too hot

Fresh Aman rice has hit the market in the wake of new harvest but prices remain as sky rocketing as before to the utter disappointment of buyers.

A recent visit to multiple retailers and rice wholesale markets in Dhaka revealed that the prices of medium-grade and coarse rice have come down very slightly by about Tk 2 per kg on average, but the prices of quality rice remain too high.

According to the latest Trading Corporation of Bangladesh or TCB data, the price of fine-grade rice, medium-grade rice and coarse rice has fallen by three percent, 2.5 percent and five percent, respectively. But it was still too high, 2.5 percent, 5.5 percent and 3 percent higher than at the same point of time a year ago.

Retailers and wholesalers interviewed admitted that usually at this point of the harvesting year, the price of rice usually falls with the injection of fresh supply of rice.

Families shift their spending priorities this time to more pressing matters, such as covering children admissions fees at schools. But this year that pattern of dropping prices is yet to emerge.

Grocer Abdur Razzak at Dhaka's Pirerbagh said he has been buying less rice from wholesalers as he is still hoping for the price to drop. "Sales have dropped quite a lot but the price is still pretty high.

I've been buying less from the wholesalers at Mirpur 1 area, hoping that I would stock more once the price drops significantly but there is little sign that the market will come down," he said.

The government target to collect at least 500,000 metric tonnes of rice during this Aman season at Tk 1120 per 40 kg, but so far it has only managed to procure 150,000 metric tonnes from open market at this rate.

The reason, market insiders say, is that the actual wholesale rate is around Tk 1300-1400 per 40 kg and wholesalers are prefers to sell it to retailers at that rate than to the government.

Md Harun, manager of wholesaler Janata Rice Agency at Mirpur Shah Ali Market, said he does not see any indication that the price of fine-grade rice would fall before Boro rice comes to the market.

"The price of medium-grade and coarse rice has fallen slightly around Tk 80 to Tk 100 per sack [50 kg]. But the price of fine-grade rice is still pretty high. Harun said their sales have dropped significantly too.

"Usually we expect a drop in December as people's spending priorities shift to school admissions. But we're in January now and the trend has not changed," he said.

-bdnews24.com













