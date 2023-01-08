Country's largest cattle show ends in Dhaka

The largest show of Bangladesh's dairy farm industry the two-day "Dhaka Cattle Expo 2023" ended at the Bangabandhu International Conference Center (BICC) in Dhaka on Saturday highlighting investment opportunities and advanced technology in the dairy and livestock sectors of the country.

Organized by the Bangladesh Cattle Farmers' Association (BCFA), in collaboration with the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock and the Directorate of Youth Development of the Bangladeshi government, the inauguration and the follow up events of the exhibition was attended by a large number of dairy farms, clients, and visitors.

The salient features of the cattle show are breed contests and international breed displays. It also provides opportunities for animal purchasing.

On the sidelines of the 2-day show, cultural and traditional programs are also being held BICC, also known as the Bangladesh-China Friendship Conference Center which is located at Dhaka's Sher-e-Bangla.











