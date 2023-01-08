BD currency falls by Tk 18 against US dolar in one year

The US dollar gained by Tk18 against Taka in a year as per interbank rates due to growing demand and supply gap.

On first day of January last year, the official exchange rate in interbank for a dollar against Taka was Tk85 but on December 31 in just concluded year it was Tk103 to show that dollar appreciated by Tk18 in a year.

Despite higher export earnings and remittance inflow dollar crisis persists and is unlikely to offset the increase in import bills.

Along with paying import bills dollar's outflow is also on rise through various ways like payment for treatment, education, tourism and the most alarming is by way of money laundering.

It has been happening in recent months causing the current account deficits to widen and the overall balance of payment to fall negative. The dollar-taka exchange rates also hit record high in kerb market that encouraged remitters to send dollar in unofficial channels.

This jump in a year was overdue as the central bank artificially controlled exchange rates of taka keeping it down against dollar causing mismatch in buying and selling rates amid uneven competition between official and unofficial prices.

Amid growing demands for dollars some unscrupulous bankers as well as foreign exchange traders were engaged trading in dollars bypassing the official rates.

The BB however later in September last year stopped fixing exchange rates and handed over the responsibility on dealer banks for fixing rates on the basis of market demand which is called otherwise by free floating exchange rates.

On 9 September Association of Bankers Bangladesh (ABB) and Bangladesh Foreign Exchange Dealers Association (BAFEDA) fixed uniform rate on weight average basis for export proceeds and remittance earnings.

Before September it was fixed by BB as official rates as well as interbank rate. On the other hand the BB itself is also selling dollars and as on 4h January this year it was Tk100 against per dollar.

Through this new fixation trend many were happy that the mismatch will come to an end, it is now again becoming a problem as many banks still are charging higher unofficially to importers and travelers bypassing BAFEDA fixed prices.

Though as per BAFEDA devised system a bank can sell dollars doing a maximum profit of Tk1 against the weight average rate for dollar, it is not being maintained in many cases unofficially. Importers and travelers who need extra amount of dollars agree to pay higher as they need it.

Despite inflow of export proceeds and remittance many banks are unable to pay their clients' import payments requirements in foreign exchange and even bank officials are hesitant to open LCs worth $200,000 to $300,000.

Banks are refusing to open LCs for general customers causing them to suffer while directors of various private banks and influential businessmen are still opening LCs according to their needs.











