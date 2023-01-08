

Clean the air



According to the report, the AQI in the capital was recorded 221 on Saturday overtaking India�s Delhi and Ghana�s Accra on 203 and 199 respectively. An AQI between 101 and 200 is considered to be unhealthy, particularly for sensitive groups.



Unlike other cities of the world with poor air quality, Dhaka�s pollution is caused largely by emissions from vehicles and brick kilns and dust from construction site. Especially, poorly maintained unfit vehicles have given an alarming rise to this. Dhaka, an overpopulated city growing with unplanned urbanization is regularly encouraging unauthorized motor vehicles to ply on with road constraint. With so many vehicles chasing so few roads, one can well imagine the traffic congestion and pollution they crate.



Disturbingly enough, such unplanned urbanization has led to construction of many unauthorised skyscrapers only to disrupt the normal movement of air. During winter the air pollution in the city turns from bad to worse as the pollutants tend to get trapped and the particles that condense due to cold, settle down on the city leading to various respiratory diseases such as asthma and pneumonia.



As air quality is directly linked to public health and better life expectancy, we believe, there is no alternative to ensuring sufficient flow of healthy air to prove our cities livable. There are constitutional provisions to ensure the citizens fundamental right to clean air. Dhaka's repeatedly doing round in the media in this regard simply turns us suspicious about the role of environment policymakers and DoE (Department of Environment).



Apart from urging the two city corporations of Dhaka for regularly spraying water on roads to improve capital�s dust condition that particularly increases during this dry season, we also call on the policy makers to put in place plans and programmes that can sustainably deal with the crisis. Various cities across the world have resorted to various means to bring air pollution under tolerable level. Many European cities are pushing for use of bicycles while others are campaigning for cutting the number of cars by introducing convenient and large public transportation system.



