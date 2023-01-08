Video
Street children deserves care

Published : Sunday, 8 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51

Dear Sir

We all live in a family and society. Food, clothing, shelter, education and healthcare are basic needs and constitutional rights of every human being. Every child is born with individual and social rights. But not all children are fortunate enough to enjoy these rights. Street children are one of them.

Those who are born and brought up next to the railway line, bus stand or any road. Wandering around to collect a little food. Sometimes dustbin food has to be given in the mouth to suppress hunger. In this harsh winter, he spends the night in the dirty places of the road without thick clothes. They are part of us, so let's not neglect them and let them live well.

The state and society must work together to provide them with food, shelter and education.

Mohammad Al-Amin
Department of Public Administration
Comilla University



