

Alarming rise in drug addiction threatens youth’s future



The current proportion of addicts has disturbed international agencies such as the United Nations and the World Health Organization (WHO). Bangladesh�s war on drugs is the government of Bangladesh�s ongoing campaign against accused drug dealers and users, led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Human rights organizations have condemned the extrajudicial executions of alleged drug dealers by the elite anti-crime unit Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and the police have been criticized by human rights organizations and foreign diplomats have slammed the government�s actions. The number of drug users in Bangladesh is unclear, however estimates range from 100,000 to 4 million. Bangladesh has been focusing on removing a cheap methamphetamine tablet known as Yaba since 2015, and authorities have made several pill seizures during that time. According to a 2016 Bangladeshi official report, more than 29 million Yaba tablets were seized in 2016, compared to only 1.3 million in 2011. A few of the major dealers are said to be tied to the ruling Awami League and related groups such as Jubo League and Secha Sebok League. Drugs are, at their core, poisons. The effect is determined by the amount consumed.



In the past year, almost 10% of high school sophomores had taken an illicit drug, with marijuana being the most common. The perceived risk of substances including marijuana, inhalants, crack, and Vicodin has decreased significantly among these 10th graders. High school students are increasingly seeing the dangers of trying potentially dangerous drugs. This is especially true of marijuana, which has been labelled as a gateway drug to more dangerous narcotics. Adolescents and young adults no longer believe that using marijuana on a regular basis poses a significant risk. They're also use it more frequently. Students in college are likewise at risk. According to a recent national poll, college students are substantially more likely than non-college students to start using marijuana. More than half of students are now likely to start using marijuana in school.



With marijuana becoming more widely available, this makes sense. Trying marijuana or any substance, especially at college, when students are moving to a life on their own, may seem like the correct thing to do at the time and place. Some college and high school kids are also heavy users of so-called �study pills,� which are prescription stimulants that are abused by many students to help them perform better in class and improve their grades. But many kinds of drugs can distort the user�s perception of what is happening around him or her. As a result, the person�s actions may be odd, irrational, inappropriate and even destructive.



Agreeing to the head of Affiliation for the Avoidance of Medicate Mishandle (MANAS), Arup Ratan Chaudhury, an assessed more than 2.5 million children were sedate addicts in Bangladesh. Road children, who are said to number 3.4 million, are the essential targets of medicate merchants. The Bangladesh Children Rights Gathering (BSAF) too evaluated that 85 percent road children within the nation are enduring from sedate manhandle. The Dhaka-based nongovernmental organization said 19 percent of such children utilize heroin, whereas 28 percent took tablets and another 8 percent infused drugs. Cannabis, heroin, stimulant or resting pills, stick and gasoline sniffing are prevalent among such children in Bangladesh, the BSAF included. Agreeing to the Division of Opiates Control, children matured 8 to 10 were taking cannabis, cigarettes and stick sniffing whereas children matured between 12 and 18 were utilizing phensedyl compound found in commonly utilized hack syrups and heroin. Yaba pills are too very well known among children of center course or higher-middle lesson foundations, it said.



Alarming rise in drug addiction threatens youth’s future



In the capital, there are some syndicates who control the street children to meet their own interests and use them for illegal drug business and begging, Shikha said. After all, drug addiction is a social problem, it is a social disorder, as well as militant activity, and so all these things must be eradicated through social movements. Let�s not, we are all united against drugs, at least in this one case we all work hand in hand irrespective of party, creed, religion, caste.



- Kazi Faiza Mahzabin, Student, Department of Public Administration, Comilla University



















Drug addiction has risen dramatically in recent years throughout the world, particularly in South Asian countries such as Bangladesh. This weapon of human catastrophe has stretched its tentacles to every nook and cranny of this country.The current proportion of addicts has disturbed international agencies such as the United Nations and the World Health Organization (WHO). Bangladesh�s war on drugs is the government of Bangladesh�s ongoing campaign against accused drug dealers and users, led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Human rights organizations have condemned the extrajudicial executions of alleged drug dealers by the elite anti-crime unit Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and the police have been criticized by human rights organizations and foreign diplomats have slammed the government�s actions. The number of drug users in Bangladesh is unclear, however estimates range from 100,000 to 4 million. Bangladesh has been focusing on removing a cheap methamphetamine tablet known as Yaba since 2015, and authorities have made several pill seizures during that time. According to a 2016 Bangladeshi official report, more than 29 million Yaba tablets were seized in 2016, compared to only 1.3 million in 2011. A few of the major dealers are said to be tied to the ruling Awami League and related groups such as Jubo League and Secha Sebok League. Drugs are, at their core, poisons. The effect is determined by the amount consumed.In the past year, almost 10% of high school sophomores had taken an illicit drug, with marijuana being the most common. The perceived risk of substances including marijuana, inhalants, crack, and Vicodin has decreased significantly among these 10th graders. High school students are increasingly seeing the dangers of trying potentially dangerous drugs. This is especially true of marijuana, which has been labelled as a gateway drug to more dangerous narcotics. Adolescents and young adults no longer believe that using marijuana on a regular basis poses a significant risk. They're also use it more frequently. Students in college are likewise at risk. According to a recent national poll, college students are substantially more likely than non-college students to start using marijuana. More than half of students are now likely to start using marijuana in school.With marijuana becoming more widely available, this makes sense. Trying marijuana or any substance, especially at college, when students are moving to a life on their own, may seem like the correct thing to do at the time and place. Some college and high school kids are also heavy users of so-called �study pills,� which are prescription stimulants that are abused by many students to help them perform better in class and improve their grades. But many kinds of drugs can distort the user�s perception of what is happening around him or her. As a result, the person�s actions may be odd, irrational, inappropriate and even destructive.Agreeing to the head of Affiliation for the Avoidance of Medicate Mishandle (MANAS), Arup Ratan Chaudhury, an assessed more than 2.5 million children were sedate addicts in Bangladesh. Road children, who are said to number 3.4 million, are the essential targets of medicate merchants. The Bangladesh Children Rights Gathering (BSAF) too evaluated that 85 percent road children within the nation are enduring from sedate manhandle. The Dhaka-based nongovernmental organization said 19 percent of such children utilize heroin, whereas 28 percent took tablets and another 8 percent infused drugs. Cannabis, heroin, stimulant or resting pills, stick and gasoline sniffing are prevalent among such children in Bangladesh, the BSAF included. Agreeing to the Division of Opiates Control, children matured 8 to 10 were taking cannabis, cigarettes and stick sniffing whereas children matured between 12 and 18 were utilizing phensedyl compound found in commonly utilized hack syrups and heroin. Yaba pills are too very well known among children of center course or higher-middle lesson foundations, it said.In addition, around 77 percent of medicate abusers are youthful individuals matured between 16 and 35 whereas roughly 20 percent of current sedate addicts in Bangladesh are ladies. There are essentially not sufficient medicate treatment and recovery centers in Dhaka. A few nongovernmental organizations have ventured in to assist but they all say that the government ought to do a parcel more to handle the momentous social problem. Nabila Tarannum Khan, chief consultant and clinical Psychologist at the Cabin, a Thailand-based group that works for treatment and rehabilitation of drug addicts, urged the government to launch a comprehensive campaign that includes public and private organizations, schools, universities and the civil society. Sultana Jannat Shikha of the Bidyanondo Foundation that is involved in education of street children pointed out the government�s reluctance in saving the children from drug abuse.In the capital, there are some syndicates who control the street children to meet their own interests and use them for illegal drug business and begging, Shikha said. After all, drug addiction is a social problem, it is a social disorder, as well as militant activity, and so all these things must be eradicated through social movements. Let�s not, we are all united against drugs, at least in this one case we all work hand in hand irrespective of party, creed, religion, caste.- Kazi Faiza Mahzabin, Student, Department of Public Administration, Comilla University