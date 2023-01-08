Are we ready for online registration and admission?

Since last year, a national initiative has been taken for admission in all types of higher secondary schools including private educational institutions. As part of this, the online application process started this year as well. But this process has stumbled due to various reasons. Many private high schools are not included in this process. And government high schools have suffered the most. The list of some metros and many districts outside Dhaka metropolis has not been added to the website. Due to this many students could not apply. Today's discussion is about that as it is a regular concern for everybody at the end of the year.



We can remember our school days. It was a cold morning and Beautiful day in December, right? Parents standing in a line several times, for over 10 years. Paying admission fees, tuition fees, exam fees, and whatnot. That was a really good time for us, for teachers too. Parents came to school several times for admission and giving tuition fees, so there was no need for formal PTM. Now it has become a hassle to arrange parent-teacher meetings for every class and every section every month or two. However, now most of the schools and offices start at the same time in the morning, making it harder for parents to visit the school and get information regarding admission. Also, some schools have admission tests for the students, making it a must for the parents to visit the school for one more day with their children. Then there are also monthly fees and stuff. So, the Parents need to visit for several days throughout the year for all these procedures, which is time-consuming. And working parents had no time to come to school due to their work. They need to take several leaves from their office to complete the admission process and give tuition fees. Sometimes it is not possible for many parents, so they cannot complete the whole process and thus it may put a full stop to a students life.



From telephones, we have switched to mobiles, to smart phones. Technology has changed the entire world but not our public schools. It's not worth it if the fee and admission-related paperwork remain the same. That's why the government thought the traditional process of admission is still worth sticking to. Do they need a change? Should they adapt to the state-of-the-art solution for school registration? As an answer to these questions, the online application process started. But, what's wrong with it?



There are so many parents who dont think this is a very good idea. Because they feel a little bit overwhelmed by this online registration system. It seems like- its a large task. And might need little involvement from every stakeholder of a school including parents. They think it is a complicated process to admit their children to school through online registration. Very sorry for those parents who are not technologically sound and they may feel left out while admitting their children to school. Because of this new stuff, we mean the online registration will need to pay the fees online and they will also have to fill up the registration form online. Though, these functionalities need at least a minimum of online and technological knowledge. And we are afraid that students may commit suicide if they fail to admit themselves because of this overwhelming and complicated online registration system. So, let's dive deeper into the matter. Why? Or why is it not Bangladesh Ready for online Registration and Admission?



You may have seen that Students have gathered in a cyber cafe/photocopy shop to do online registration for their admission. Because their parents don't have technological and online knowledge. Which kills a lot of time and has an extra fee to the shopkeeper. As the local shops dont have any experienced computer operators, there are frequent errors in their data input; the student may suffer for the ignorance of the shopkeeper.



But, if you see the issue from a different angle, you will find that the citizens of Bangladesh are smart now and they have learned how to use different types of technologies during the pandemic. Though there is a threat of online bank fraud nowadays! We strongly believe the online registration system removes the need of filling out paper forms manually. We all will agree that in online registration systems, the participants can simply register at their convenience and submit their information immediately. Not only that there are several advantages of the online Admission System. Like-there is no time limit. Students or their guardians can fill up their registration forms at their convenient time. Also, students who are going to different places during the winter vacation or who will migrate to this area soon can submit their forms from their current place. There is no geographical boundary, candidates don't need to stand in long queues to get answers to their queries, get an application form, and submit the same. Institutes don't need to assign additional security to manage huge crowds and as a result, they can save 'manpower.



But, what if the guardians of our students are not technologically sound? If you remember just in the last year, during the Covid pandemic we used to take online classes. Most of the guardians were eager to get their children enrolled in online classes. The guardians are more or less familiar with how different online platforms work.



In addition, the paper-based procedure is getting more complicated day by day. As we all know, the time has changed. Unlike in previous days now many students in our school have both working parents. If you look at the statistics, there are almost 60% of students in our school have working parents. So, the online admission system will work like a charm for them.



Just a few years ago, the government high school started the online admission system. They are maintaining it pretty well to date except for a few irregularities. So, if we citizens of To Bangladesh welcome the changes in a year or two, the system will eventually change and people's lives will be easier. As the dream of a digital Bangladesh came true, now we all have to accept and be ready for all these smart changes to build a smart Bangladesh. Are we ready to do so?



- Harun Ar- Rashid Mamun, Fellow of Teach For Bangladesh and a student of the BRAC Institute of Educational Development (BRAC IED)















