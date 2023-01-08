7 crime reporters get  CRAB award



Seven crime reporters have been selected on Saturday for Best Reporting Award from the Crime Reporters Association Bangladesh (CRAB).

According to a press release seven reporters were selected for the award in five categories.

The awardees are Nurul Amin Jahangir of the Prothom Alo and Dhaka Post.com senior reporter Adnan Rahman jointly selected for the Investigative Reporting (Print/Online), Abu Zaheed Muha Salim Senior Reporter of Maasranga TV selected for Investigative Report (TV and Radio), Nuruzzaman Labu Special Correspondent of Dainik Bangla and Daily Star's Senior Reporter Mohammad Jamil Khan jointly nominated for Terrorism and Extremism Prevention-Awareness(Print/Online), Special Correspondent of Dainik Samakal, Shahadat Hossain Parash selected for Drug Prevention and Awareness (Print/Online). Mohammad Jameel Khan, Senior Reporter of Daily Star selected for cybercrime prevention-awareness (Print/Online).