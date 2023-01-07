Video
Medvedev, Sabalenka power into Adelaide semi-finals

Published : Saturday, 7 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27

Daniil Medvedev of Russia reacts after winning against Lorenzo Sonego of Italy in the men's first round tennis match at the ATP Adelaide International tournament in Adelaide on January 3, 2023. photo: AFP

ADELAIDE, JAN 6: Former world number one Daniil Medvedev set up an Adelaide International semi-final against either Novak Djokovic or Denis Shapovalov Friday with a command performance in the countdown to the opening Grand Slam of the year.
The Russian, runner-up at the last two Australian Opens, proved too strong for compatriot Karen Khachanov in a straightforward 6-3, 6-3 win.
Serbian top seed Djokovic, bidding for a 92nd career title and first in Adelaide since 2007, locks horns with Canada's Shapovalov in an evening clash.
"Never easy to play your compatriot. I'm happy that I really managed to raise my level, particularly in the end of both sets and really happy to be through to the semis," said third-seeded Medvedev.
"I'm playing well right now and honestly that's all that matters."
Little separated them through the first six games before Medvedev reeled off 12 of 15 points to break twice and land the opening set.
Khachanov opened up a 3-1 lead in the second but couldn't sustain the pressure as Medvedev came storming back.
Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka also progressed, outlasting Australian Alexei Popyrin 7-6 (7/4), 6-7 (8/10), 6-2 to continue his fine early season form, having already upset world number 11 Holger Rune.
It set up a semi-final against American Sebastian Korda after his 7-5, 6-1 win over sixth seed Jannik Sinner 7-5, 6-1, with the Italian receiving treatment to his hip at the end of the first set and appearing hampered in the second.
World number five Aryna Sabalenka held off Marketa Vondrousova to book her place in the last four in the women's draw, boosting her Australian Open preparations.
The Belarusian overcame hot conditions to dismiss her Czech opponent 6-3, 7-5 and continue her strong 2022 late-season form where she finished runner-up at the WTA Finals.
The second seed's reward is a last-four clash with Romanian veteran Irina-Camelia Begu, who upset Russian world number nine Veronika Kudermetova 7-5, 6-4.
"It was a tough match and she fought until the end and I was really happy I was able to win this match," Sabalenka, who is yet to win a Grand Slam, said. "I think because I'm staying really calm and I feel like I'm at home here, that's why I play really well. I haven't dropped a set yet. Hopefully, I'll keep going like that."    -AFP


