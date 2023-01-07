Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 7 January, 2023, 10:58 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

No timescale on Sancho return, says ManU boss Ten Hag

Published : Saturday, 7 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43

LONDON, JAN 6: Erik ten Hag says he cannot rush the return of Jadon Sancho, admitting there is no timescale on when the winger will return to action for Manchester United.
Sancho, a big-money signing from Borussia Dortmund 18 months ago, has not featured for United since playing 52 minutes of a 1-1 draw at Chelsea in October and was left out of England's World Cup squad.
Ten Hag said last month the 22-year-old was "not in the right status or fitness state" and he missed United's two-match tour of Spain, instead placed on an individual fitness programme in the Netherlands.
Sancho has returned to the club's training ground at Carrington but his involvement has so far been limited to small group sessions as he concentrates on his own personal plan.
"I would like to have Jadon back as soon as possible, but I can't force this process," Ten Hag said on Thursday. "I will do everything that's in my power but some processes you can't force and this is one of them.
"I also have to show patience although I don't have patience because we have a lack of opportunities in the front line, players who are available and capable to contribute not only in the Premier League but on the highest standard in football.
"Jadon is one who, when he is fit, he will contribute and we will have an extra option and so we have more chance to win a lot of games."
Ten Hag, speaking ahead of United's FA Cup third-round tie against Everton on Friday, believes Sancho is heading in the right direction but said there was a long way to go before he could be considered ready for a comeback.
"With the physical, there's also a connection of mental," he said. "I think he's now making good progress on the physical part and that will help him. "I hope he can return quickly but I can't say how long it will be. In this moment, he is not fit enough, no. We have some hurdles to take. I think he's (heading) in a good direction."    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Medvedev, Sabalenka power into Adelaide semi-finals
No timescale on Sancho return, says ManU boss Ten Hag
Harry Kane will break all goalscoring records: Conte
Man City beat Chelsea to close gap at top of Premier League
Griezmann leading Atletico charge against hungry Barca
Italian football great Gianluca Vialli dies
Sri Lanka level T20 series against India
Bangladesh make auspicious start in AHF Cup hockey


Latest News
Govt to send 15 lakh workers abroad this year: Minister
Youth crushed under train in Jashore
Fog disrupts movement of ferries, 3 stuck in the mid of Padma
One electrocuted in Sunamganj
Man killed in Faridpur road crash
US to send $3.75B in military aid to Ukraine, its neighbors
Man United beats Everton 3-1 to advance in FA Cup
29 killed during capture of Mexican drug lord's son
‘BPL governing council would welcome Shakib as CEO’
Putin seeking 'oxygen' with Ukraine ceasefire order: Biden
Most Read News
‘BPL governing council would welcome Shakib as CEO’
10 injured in BCL factional clash at Sylhet Agricultural University
FM slams Bangladeshi expat's killing in US, denounces hate crime
Bangladesh reports 10 more Covid cases
Not an iota of democracy now in Bangladesh: BNP's Tuku
Bangladeshi youth shot dead by US police
Man trampled to death by elephant in Sherpur
Youth crushed under train in Chapainawabganj
Stage collapses while Quader addressing BCL rally at DU
15 injured as train derails in Kishoreganj
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft