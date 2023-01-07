Video
Bangladesh make auspicious start in AHF Cup hockey

Published : Saturday, 7 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42

The Bangladesh youth hockey team made auspicious start in the Men's Junior AHF Cup hockey competition when they blanked Hong Kong China by 4-0 goals in their opening Pool B match held today (Friday) in Muscat, Oman.
In the proceeding, Md. Ali scored brace while he was well supported by Md. Hasan and Amirul Islam who netted one goal each for Bangladesh in the one-sided affairs.
Bangladesh took the lead when Ali scored a field goal early in the 2nd minute. Md. Hasan doubled the lead for Bangladesh scoring the second field goal in the 14th minute of the match.
Back with a 2-0 lead in the first quarter, Bangladesh came to the field in the second quarter and added another goal to their tally when Amirul Islam converted a penalty corner in the 21st minute of the match.
The third quarter of the match saw both the teams failed to produce any real attack, but Bangladesh again came in action in the fourth quarter when Ali competed the tally scoring his scored field goal and fourth for his team in the 57th minute of the match.
Bangladesh pitted in group B along with Sri Lanka, Hong King China and Uzbekistan while the Pool A consist with Thailand, Chinese Taipei, Indonesia and host Oman.
The boys in red and green will play their next group match against Sri Lanka scheduled to be held tomorrow (Saturday) and play the third and final group match against Uzbekistan on January 9.
The semifinals of the competition will be held on January 11 while the final is slated for January 12.
Bangladesh won trophy of the Men's Junior AHF Cup hockey in one occasion backed in 2014.     -BSS


