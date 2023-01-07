Khulna meet Dhaka today while Barishal face Sylhet

Dhaka Dominators and Khulna Tigers will meet each other on Saturday in their respective first match of the 9th Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) while defending runners-up and one of the hot title contender Fortune Barishal will engage with the winners of the tournament opener Sylhet Strikers in the other match of the day.

The afternoon match will commence at 2:00pm (BST) while the night show will start at 7:00pm (BST). Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur will host both the matches.



Khulna Tigers vs Dhaka Dominators

One of the most balanced side Khulna Tigers named Yasir Ali Rabbi as the skipper despite availability of Tamim. Tamim however, will pair with Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman, followed by Irish batter Andrew Balbirnie, Munim Shahriar, Sabbir Rahman, Sri Lankan all-rounder Dasun Shanaka, Pakistan wicketkeeper batter Azam Khan. Mohammad Saifuddin, Nasum Ahmed, Nahid Rana and Nahidul Islam are the possible bowlers for KTs today.

Dominators on the other hand, have no front line local stars but Taskin and Shoriful Islam. Pakistan's Shan Masood and Afghanistan origin opener Ahmed Shehzad are likely to open with the bat as Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Mithun, Nasir Hossain, Alok Kapali, Ariful Haque are the next batters to come. Sri Lankan bowling all-rounder Chamika Karunaratne and Pakistani left arm orthodox Amir Hamza will join with Taskin and Shoriful in the bowling unit.

Fortune Barishal vs Sylhet Strikers

FBs, slipped the trophy last time losing the nail biting final to Comilla Victorians by one run, are more powerful this time with a bunch of national stars alongside proven international changers of the game. With his 140kg weight and 6'8" height Caribbean big man Rahkeem Cornwall will pair with Afghan dashing opener Ibrahim Zadran as Anamul Haque Bijoy, skipper Shakib Al Hasan, Fazle Mahmud and Mahmudullah make a strong and steady batting line-up while Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Rahmanullah Gurbaz, couple of more all-rounders aside Shakib will prolong the batting line-up further. West Indian quick Kesrick Williams will join the pace battery with two Bangladesh national speedsters Ebadot Hossain and Syed Khaled Ahmed.

Strikers on the contrary, are buoyant after crushing Chattogram Challengers on Friday. They have only spot to change today is Pakistani spinner Imad Wasim, who is likely to be replaced by Sri Lankan all-rounder Dhananjaya de Silva.

Dutch all-rounder Colin Ackermann will continue with Najmul Hossain Shanto. Shanto was good at his best with the bat in chasing tinny 90-run target and the southpaw remained unbeaten on 43 off 41. Zakir Hasan was looking good at three, will continue as Mushfiqur Rahim, Akber Ali and Towhid Hridoy are the next names to come up with the bat. Sri Lankan recruit Thisara Perera, Skipper Mashrafe Bin Mortaza, Pakistan's Mohammad Amir and the man with golden arm Rejaur Rahman Raja, who notched four wicket in earlier match combine the best pace bowling attack in the event.













