Six final round matches of Men's Handball decided

Six final round matches of EXIM Bank 33rd National Men's Handball competition were decided on Friday at Shaheed Captain M Mansur Ali Handball Stadium in the city.

In the day's matches, Dhaka District Sports Association (DSA) beat Chapainawabganj DSA by 36-27 goals after leading the first half by 18-11 goals, Bangladesh Ansar and VDP defeated Kushtia DSA by 37-7 goals after dominating the first half by 16-3 goals, Border Guard Bangladesh outplayed Bandarban DSA by 39-19 goals after leading the first half by 19-5 goals, Bangladesh Police Handball Club overpowered Gopalganj DSA by 40-15 goals after dominating the first half by 19-11 goals, Dhaka DSA outclassed Kushtia DSA by 30-23 goals after leading the first half by 16-12 goals and Bandarban DSA beat Gopalganj DSA by 36-22 goals after dominating the first half by 20-13 goals. -BSS









