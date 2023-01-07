Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 7 January, 2023, 10:57 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Six final round matches of Men's Handball decided

Published : Saturday, 7 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59

Six final round matches of EXIM Bank 33rd National Men's Handball competition were decided on Friday at Shaheed Captain M Mansur Ali Handball Stadium in the city.
In the day's matches, Dhaka District Sports Association (DSA) beat Chapainawabganj DSA by 36-27 goals after leading the first half by 18-11 goals, Bangladesh Ansar and VDP defeated Kushtia DSA by 37-7 goals after dominating the first half by 16-3 goals, Border Guard Bangladesh outplayed Bandarban DSA by 39-19 goals after leading the first half by 19-5 goals, Bangladesh Police Handball Club overpowered Gopalganj DSA by 40-15 goals after dominating the first half by 19-11 goals, Dhaka DSA outclassed Kushtia DSA by 30-23 goals after leading the first half by 16-12 goals and Bandarban DSA beat Gopalganj DSA by 36-22 goals after dominating the first half by 20-13 goals.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Medvedev, Sabalenka power into Adelaide semi-finals
No timescale on Sancho return, says ManU boss Ten Hag
Harry Kane will break all goalscoring records: Conte
Man City beat Chelsea to close gap at top of Premier League
Griezmann leading Atletico charge against hungry Barca
Italian football great Gianluca Vialli dies
Sri Lanka level T20 series against India
Bangladesh make auspicious start in AHF Cup hockey


Latest News
Youth crushed under train in Jashore
Fog disrupts movement of ferries, 3 stuck in the mid of Padma
One electrocuted in Sunamganj
Man killed in Faridpur road crash
US to send $3.75B in military aid to Ukraine, its neighbors
Man United beats Everton 3-1 to advance in FA Cup
29 killed during capture of Mexican drug lord's son
‘BPL governing council would welcome Shakib as CEO’
Putin seeking 'oxygen' with Ukraine ceasefire order: Biden
Rony stars in Rangpur's massive win against Comilla
Most Read News
‘BPL governing council would welcome Shakib as CEO’
10 injured in BCL factional clash at Sylhet Agricultural University
FM slams Bangladeshi expat's killing in US, denounces hate crime
Bangladesh reports 10 more Covid cases
Not an iota of democracy now in Bangladesh: BNP's Tuku
Bangladeshi youth shot dead by US police
Man trampled to death by elephant in Sherpur
Youth crushed under train in Chapainawabganj
Stage collapses while Quader addressing BCL rally at DU
15 injured as train derails in Kishoreganj
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft