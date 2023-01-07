Video
Saturday, 7 January, 2023
Home Sports

Bangladesh Premier League 2023

Sylhet Strikers down Ctg Challengers convincingly

Published : Saturday, 7 January, 2023
Sports Reporter

Najmul Hossain Shanto (L) and Mushfiqur Rahim of Sylhet Strikers celebrating after winning the opening match of the Bangladesh premier League (BPL) against Chattogram Challengers at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Friday. photo: FACEBOOK

Young speedster Rejaur Rahman Raja's fiery spell of four for 14 helped Sylhet Strikers to demolish Chattogram Challengers by eight wickets on Friday at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur.
Winning the toss Sylhet invited Chattogram to bat first and wrapped up cheaply on 89. CCs opener Mehedi Maruf was the first batter to return scoring 11 as his opening mate Afghan recruit Darwish Rasooli departed just after opening the account. Al-Amin Jr. came to bat at three and managed 11 runs while skipper Shuvagata Home came at four and was hurry to return to the dugout for one.
Afif Hossain Dhrubo was sent at five and the leading CCs scorer of the day got out on 25. None of the rest batters could do anything, the rest figure were 2, 5, 3, 8, 6 and 2. Challengers thereby, were able to post 89 on the board for nine wickets.
Beside Raja, SS's Pakistani recruit Mohammad Amir notched two whereas skipper Mashrafe Bin Mortaza and Dutch all-rounder Colin Ackermann took one wicket each.
Chasing ordinary target, Sylhet reached to the post losing two wickets from 12.3 overs. Ackermann (1) and Zakir Hasan (27) were the SS batters went out while Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mushfiqur Rahim were unbeaten on 43 and six runs respectively.
Mrittunjoy Chowdhury and Malinda Pushpakumara shared the wickets between them.








