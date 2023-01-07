N e w  Y e a r

Video
Saturday, 7 January, 2023, 10:57 AM
Literature

Published : Saturday, 7 January, 2023
Meherun Islam Maliha

A new year means saying goodbye to the past. It means a new beginning and it gives an opportunity to meet with the new world. It gives an opportunity to recover the past, the opportunity to do unfinished work, the opportunity to change the lousy past into good, the opportunity to prove yourself, the opportunity to make the dream come true, and the opportunity to show others your power. It also gives the opportunity to learn from the past.
If we pass a terrible past we want to forget the past. But we never realize that the past always carries some quotes and morals. We have a lot to learn from the past. It is normal to pass a bad year but why do we have to forget it?  Past teaches us a lot of important things.  So, why do we have to remove all the memories of the past? Past is a source of energy that will help us win our life's war. Past will help to step forward. We should search for the morals of our past.
But you know the New Year really helps us a lot. It gives a new opportunity to set our life. It gives a new opportunity to make our life again. It gives us a new opportunity to establish ourselves. It really helps us to show others what we can do. There is no reason to neglect us. We failed one time but it's nothing. We can go to our goal. Just love what you are doing. Never give up, and never slow till you finally prove yourself. Just keep moving. To achieve the success you don't need any company. Just do what you need to succeed in life. If you believe in yourself, nothing can stop you from achieving success in life.  Don't waste time. Use your time in the right way. Don't miss the opportunity that you are getting. Please use them. A new year means a new opportunity. So, use the opportunity. Don't miss it. Prove yourself. In the world, there is nothing that can stop you if you believe in yourself. Just believe in yourself and step forward. You are unstoppable. Your destiny is waiting for you.

The writer is a 7th grade student, Patarhat girls' Secondary school



