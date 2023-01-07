

The Lament of the Earth



Say, if you don't say - you've become awkward! I see the wonders of science and the glorious form of human success. The infallible truth is that, as the flow of life, so also the impermanence is seen in me.



My birth as a planet in the solar system, my greatness speaks for itself. Millions of years flow through me. I am habitat to billions of species, including you. I am the only heavenly place that science has found so far where life is known to exist. But the extinction of animal species is imminent. You people are the best creatures of creation! But what was his feat? What is civilization in your eyes is not civilization in my eyes, because this civilization is not full of ethics. So the beautiful form of my liveliness today is on the verge of extinction. It seems that an unspeakable catastrophe is about to begin. Destruction has become inevitable.



In the next 10 years, one million species of animals may disappear from the earth (World Wildlife Fund). No creature's helplessness holds civilization. More than 6.5 million people have already lost their lives in the corona epidemic in the world. But where is the end of your misery? 84.1% of you are educated but the whole world is plagued with sectarian poison. Morality is zero. But where is the end of your misery? I have been devoured by all the evil deeds of your fellow men. How much destruction, how much brutality I witness.



I remember very well the battles of the Marathon, Crusade, Crimea, Waterloo, Kalinga, Panipat, Palashi, Arab-Israeli War, First World War, and Second World War to Hitler's Holocaust. The brutality of slavery Genghis Khan-Halaku Khan's monstrous exploits to Bengali Massacre in 1971. How many thousands of blood feuds have taken place, and are still taking place? I am his silent witness.



O best creatures of creation, the injury you have inflicted on your abode in the last two hundred years, the abuse you have done to it, has never been done before. As time goes on, I look more and more like a pile of garbage! What is the state of the ozone layer? Greenhouse gas emissions continue to rise. The huge radiant rays of the sun are coming directly to my body. Vast tracts of forest were wiped out. The carbon emissions of unequal civilizations are depleting life-giving oxygen. Global warming, which will melt the polar ice caps, will cause the sea level to rise, and the people of the world will face terrible disasters. In the meantime, there are fires in many places in the world due to intense heat waves, heavy rains, droughts, or cyclones.

Behold, there are many enlightened, non-discriminating patterns in me. It is the same in animals, a glorious world beneficial for life. Spontaneous expression is his, something to be happy about. But you don't listen to him. The naked form of exploitation and deprivation is among you. Self-pride is your joy - addicted to plagiarism, explosive exposure and infested with corruption. 931 million tonnes of food were wasted in the world that year, while 690 million people were starving that year. Those whose toil and sweat amass wealth are the victims of exploitation and deprivation. They are lying on the street. Shit! Shit! What is this civilization: God's pitiful scoundrels?



At present every country is engaged in acquiring nuclear energy. Nuclear weapons are being tested one after the other. I am worried and saddened. You are the best creatures in creation. What are you wearing, try to hear me scream? Or the great cataclysm is not far away. You will soon see the terrible form of your miserable fate with me, wait, and your self-destructive nakedness that wreckage will summon.













Greenish-blue, beautiful and radiant, I am the earth. Yes, I used to be characterized like that. Now I understand that this is not the case with me. I am continuously becoming ugly, and horrible. All the cities and skyscrapers in the light would look like mere specks of colour if seen from 249 miles up. The seas and oceans are gently scratched. And forests, mountains? You should see it yourself. You might say, what's new?Say, if you don't say - you've become awkward! I see the wonders of science and the glorious form of human success. The infallible truth is that, as the flow of life, so also the impermanence is seen in me.My birth as a planet in the solar system, my greatness speaks for itself. Millions of years flow through me. I am habitat to billions of species, including you. I am the only heavenly place that science has found so far where life is known to exist. But the extinction of animal species is imminent. You people are the best creatures of creation! But what was his feat? What is civilization in your eyes is not civilization in my eyes, because this civilization is not full of ethics. So the beautiful form of my liveliness today is on the verge of extinction. It seems that an unspeakable catastrophe is about to begin. Destruction has become inevitable.In the next 10 years, one million species of animals may disappear from the earth (World Wildlife Fund). No creature's helplessness holds civilization. More than 6.5 million people have already lost their lives in the corona epidemic in the world. But where is the end of your misery? 84.1% of you are educated but the whole world is plagued with sectarian poison. Morality is zero. But where is the end of your misery? I have been devoured by all the evil deeds of your fellow men. How much destruction, how much brutality I witness.I remember very well the battles of the Marathon, Crusade, Crimea, Waterloo, Kalinga, Panipat, Palashi, Arab-Israeli War, First World War, and Second World War to Hitler's Holocaust. The brutality of slavery Genghis Khan-Halaku Khan's monstrous exploits to Bengali Massacre in 1971. How many thousands of blood feuds have taken place, and are still taking place? I am his silent witness.O best creatures of creation, the injury you have inflicted on your abode in the last two hundred years, the abuse you have done to it, has never been done before. As time goes on, I look more and more like a pile of garbage! What is the state of the ozone layer? Greenhouse gas emissions continue to rise. The huge radiant rays of the sun are coming directly to my body. Vast tracts of forest were wiped out. The carbon emissions of unequal civilizations are depleting life-giving oxygen. Global warming, which will melt the polar ice caps, will cause the sea level to rise, and the people of the world will face terrible disasters. In the meantime, there are fires in many places in the world due to intense heat waves, heavy rains, droughts, or cyclones.Behold, there are many enlightened, non-discriminating patterns in me. It is the same in animals, a glorious world beneficial for life. Spontaneous expression is his, something to be happy about. But you don't listen to him. The naked form of exploitation and deprivation is among you. Self-pride is your joy - addicted to plagiarism, explosive exposure and infested with corruption. 931 million tonnes of food were wasted in the world that year, while 690 million people were starving that year. Those whose toil and sweat amass wealth are the victims of exploitation and deprivation. They are lying on the street. Shit! Shit! What is this civilization: God's pitiful scoundrels?At present every country is engaged in acquiring nuclear energy. Nuclear weapons are being tested one after the other. I am worried and saddened. You are the best creatures in creation. What are you wearing, try to hear me scream? Or the great cataclysm is not far away. You will soon see the terrible form of your miserable fate with me, wait, and your self-destructive nakedness that wreckage will summon.