

My Trip to Bangladesh

We reached Dhaka and I saw my grandmother Anwara who is 104, Mishu, Nipa and everyone else. I found it different here because of the stronger sun, sand and the dust. The next day I explored the whole big house with lots of curiosity. I discovered Wahid's office at the back and made friends and played ball with the people there.

The next day, I had my first ride in the rickshaw and there was so much traffic on the road. We also went in a CNG motor when we needed to get somewhere quicker.

My dad and I went shopping and got many things like a cricket bat etc.

Then we went to some invitations from relatives in Dhaka where I met many people of the family. The most interesting invitation was outside Dhaka in the countryside where we saw the Padma Bridge and river. There we played, ate and let off fireworks and spent the whole day.

One day we went to togiFun World near our house and my favourite thing was the trampoline because you can go on it jumping the pillows and turning off the lights. Also the Bowling was fun.

I went to Burgerology to eat almost every other day for dinner. For lunch, I would eat macaroni and have a simple breakfast of hot chocolate and yoghurt.

Soon, my time was over without realising it and I had to say goodbye. All my time in Bangladesh was amazing but holidays are soon over and I have to pack my bags and say Goodbye. I hope I can come again soon.



The writer is a student of Ashton House Primary School, UK













On my way to Bangladesh, I went through Doha and I was lucky to be able to buy a World Cup 2022 football and a French Team T-Shirt.We reached Dhaka and I saw my grandmother Anwara who is 104, Mishu, Nipa and everyone else. I found it different here because of the stronger sun, sand and the dust. The next day I explored the whole big house with lots of curiosity. I discovered Wahid's office at the back and made friends and played ball with the people there.The next day, I had my first ride in the rickshaw and there was so much traffic on the road. We also went in a CNG motor when we needed to get somewhere quicker.My dad and I went shopping and got many things like a cricket bat etc.Then we went to some invitations from relatives in Dhaka where I met many people of the family. The most interesting invitation was outside Dhaka in the countryside where we saw the Padma Bridge and river. There we played, ate and let off fireworks and spent the whole day.One day we went to togiFun World near our house and my favourite thing was the trampoline because you can go on it jumping the pillows and turning off the lights. Also the Bowling was fun.I went to Burgerology to eat almost every other day for dinner. For lunch, I would eat macaroni and have a simple breakfast of hot chocolate and yoghurt.Soon, my time was over without realising it and I had to say goodbye. All my time in Bangladesh was amazing but holidays are soon over and I have to pack my bags and say Goodbye. I hope I can come again soon.The writer is a student of Ashton House Primary School, UK