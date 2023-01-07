Video
Saturday, 7 January, 2023
Literature

Ode To My Dearest Foes

Published : Saturday, 7 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56
Imam Hossain

When I am dead, my dearest foes
Sing no child rhyme beside my corpse,
Offer no bunch of roses on coffin,
Even no leaves of neem tree:
The green grass may grow above mine
With hot foggy sun and luminous moon or black out night;
And if thou pass, utter no praise text
And if thou stop by the graveyard, do no recalls.
I shall not bother or lament on,
I shall not feel you for a good farewell in funeral yet;
I shall be on the journey for nether world with little earnings.
Sing on, if I have done a smallest deed;
This maybe grasps your hearts as lost tune.
And hope, those will ever rise, never set,
Thou remember that with no profit calculator,
And thus my worm eroded ruins will have an olive ointment.


