Ode To My Dearest Foes

When I am dead, my dearest foes

Sing no child rhyme beside my corpse,

Offer no bunch of roses on coffin,

Even no leaves of neem tree:

The green grass may grow above mine

With hot foggy sun and luminous moon or black out night;

And if thou pass, utter no praise text

And if thou stop by the graveyard, do no recalls.

I shall not bother or lament on,

I shall not feel you for a good farewell in funeral yet;

I shall be on the journey for nether world with little earnings.

Sing on, if I have done a smallest deed;

This maybe grasps your hearts as lost tune.

And hope, those will ever rise, never set,

Thou remember that with no profit calculator,

And thus my worm eroded ruins will have an olive ointment.











