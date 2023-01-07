Video
Serenity

Published : Saturday, 7 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45
Aafra Aahmed



Sitting on an open field
I look up at the sky
The stars so high
It makes me feel so light

I see the sky surround my entire being
When did my insides get so vast and lonely?
So much space yet so little to fill

All the wishes I pray upon the stars
For it to come true
Only a handful does and my heart still beats so slowly

Why can't I feel uneasy?
Why can't I feel my blood boiling?
It seems like my heart has come to a stop.

All these serenity is rotting my insides
Should I feel blessed or cursed
To not feel the chaos, to not feel the aggression?

I want to feel them all

Because we all humans are full of profanity and curses
Not the dead silence of the night

I want to feel restless; I want to feel helpless
Until the end of time
Until the end of my demise








