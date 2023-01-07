



Sitting on an open field

I look up at the sky

The stars so high

It makes me feel so light



I see the sky surround my entire being

When did my insides get so vast and lonely?

So much space yet so little to fill



All the wishes I pray upon the stars

For it to come true

Only a handful does and my heart still beats so slowly



Why can't I feel uneasy?

Why can't I feel my blood boiling?

It seems like my heart has come to a stop.



All these serenity is rotting my insides

Should I feel blessed or cursed

To not feel the chaos, to not feel the aggression?



I want to feel them all



Because we all humans are full of profanity and curses

Not the dead silence of the night



I want to feel restless; I want to feel helpless

Until the end of time

Until the end of my demise













