

Reciprocity and Its Practice in Social Research

Reciprocity is fundamentally a methodology established in light of the African philosophy of 'Ubuntu'. Four R's are used to summarize this Reciprocity. R = Relevance; R = Reality; R= Respective, and R= Relationship. Therefore, research conducted in combination with these four R's is the best application of Aristotleina's Phronesis, as the authors believe, because it promotes the welfare of society and the community. The authors say that this paradigm is a practical initiative or way to bridge the difference in knowledge between our East and West - Reciprocity; Which the authors say with confidence and ask-

"Our question is, what will change our purpose ideas, path or way acquiring knowledge (p.Xiii)."



The book is written in seven chapters. The first chapter is a philosophical discussion on the root determination of Reciprocity. In the second chapter, the author rejects the established epistemology and proposes introducing a new concept, ' Gnoseology'. That is, by removing the epistemology we have been practicing so far in Methodology, they propose Gnoseology which is Aristotle's Phronesis. The problem with starting such a research method is whether the researcher will be subjective or objective. In answering this question, the authors adopt the Indigenous Research Paradigm. Here they think that the researcher while working in the researched community must be subjective. The inert base will be reciprocal, the pillars of which will be the four R's. The authors think this Reciprocity will show respect by making the researcher respond to the people of the researched community, which will be based on the relationship and relevance between the researcher and the researched community.



Through such a discussion, the authors can understand at one time that the paradigm shift has happened here, which is the subject of discussion in Chapter Four.

So, to reach a reasonable conclusion about such discussions, they give a title to the next chapter, 'Reciprocity as Being and Its Thesis: Making a Consensus.' In this chapter, they concluded that Reciprocity would create happy consciousness between the researcher and researched community. This happy consciousness is different from western metaphysics. How? That is the subject of discussion in Chapter six. Chapter seven concludes the book. In this chapter, the authors discuss this book's four wings of Reciprocal research.



The established proverb "A book should not be judged by its cover." The book's cover may need to be more affluent in information and theory, and the reader would think the cover design did not befit to attract all readers over the world if they are quick judgmental readers in the book market. However, it is tough to close the open page once the book is not finished when the readers turn to the cover page and delve into the pages. However, the discussion of the chapters is on philosophy, which rejects many demonstrated facts, concepts and theories or vividly disagrees with them, A part from these, they present a new entrance of social research. In a nutshell, the main point of this is Ubuntu's Philosophy. All academic and development practitioners now accept this African Philosophical posy in either south-to-south or north-to-north societies. Because we have to survive based on solidarity, the book Reciprocity shows how public welfare can be ensured in the deconstructed society today or tomorrow.



After reading this book, the readers can think it is a Methodological lens to study a community. How do we establish connectivity between the researcher and the researched community, how do we contribute, and why? When is the time to establish collaborations between researchers and community people? Here it can be said in relevant order that there are three angles of Reciprocity; Connectivity, contributing and collaboration. The book's contribution is vital as part of the continuous process of finding answers, just a few lines ago mentioned, three questions: What, How and Why of any research inception.



While reading the book, the readers will ask about the role of academic intellectuals, scholars and practitioners regarding their contribution to a social crisis like Covid-19. If the research is not helpful at that moment of any social crisis, then what is the demand for research? Looking at their role and activities in Covid-19, the authors asked, "Did we make any official statement or call for contributing to people during this 2020 pandemic?" (P2).



Is Reciprocity either faith or Science or Methodological discourse? As a reader, if you want to know the author's decision in this matter, you must read the book to understand whether the community directions are on the right track or not.



The authors think of research as a "connection with totality." There is a vast difference between the practices of eastern knowledge with western knowledge. Considering it as a guide, they emphasize the way to solve it: the Indigenous Research Paradigm. Here it is relevant to discuss in the book that Mind- Body-Spirituality has a deep connection between them lead the book. The authors' discussion of this three-dimensional connection gives the book unique proportions.



This discussion shows Syed Farid Alatas' successful application of concept like 'Silence as a method.' Why it is Reciprocal research needed? In response, they recall the influential Malaysian thinker Syed Hussain Alatas and point out that the rationale of reciprocal research fibs in uncovering the character of the 'intellectual captive Mind' in our knowledge world. Finally, we can cite from the mentioned book to understand the book why the readers will read to meeting a knowledge thirst on de-colonial research- "Is the de-colonial research denying everything in the west looking at the history of science and philosophy, it is understood that knowledge flows like a river "(p.153).

The reviewer is faculty member, BPATC Savar











