

Women and mountains of HKH region

Yes, mountains cry due to many human-induced problems!

Mountains are some of the most interesting geological features that our world has to offer. The Himalaya in Asia formed from one such massive wreck that started about 55 million years ago. Mountains make up about one-fifth of the world's landscape, and provide homes to at least one-tenth of the world's people. Heights of mountains are generally given as heights above sea level. The world's highest peak on land is Mount Everest in the Himalayas. It is 8,850.1728 m (29,036 ft) tall.

According to FAO and other organizations, mountain areas rely heavily on women to protect the environment and promote social and economic development. Men often migrate elsewhere in search of alternative livelihoods because of increasing climate variability and a lack of investment in mountain agriculture. Despite taking on many tasks previously done by men, mountain women remain in the shadows due to unequal accessibility to resources and a lack of decision-making power. Mountain women are often portrayed in a traditional submissive or even offensive light. They are underrepresented, not covered in the Media. Their stories are unheard and untold. So mountain women must not be socially excluded rather ensure their inclusion. Our society must be inclusive. Media must be sensitized and cover the mountain women properly and perfectly.

Therefore, the theme of International Mountain Day 2022 is "Women Move Mountains." By engaging in gender transformative change, we have the potential to trigger a real change in the direction of sustainable development in line with the Sustainable Development Goals / SDGs of the United Nations.

Research shows that women play a key role in environmental protection and social and economic development in mountain areas. Though mountain women are often invisible due to a lack of decision-making power and unequal access to resources.

Regarding the Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHT) in Bangladesh, women from the ethnic minority communities have far more social mobility than women in the plains districts. But yet it does not mean that their overall situation is less marginalized than that of plains women. The workload of most rural ethnic minority women is extremely high, as they have to tend to the farms, look after their children, and fetch water and firewood, often from great distances. Forty-four percent women of the ethnic minority communities in the CHT have experienced violence at home at least once in their lifetime, a survey by Manusher Jonno Foundation (MJF) revealed. Of them, thirty -three percent women faced physical violence, thirty-eight percent women experienced mental torture, and twenty percent went through economic oppression while five percent faced sexual violence, according to the study. So the situation of social, economic, and political disempowerment is a matter of serious concern.

As farmers, market sellers, businesswomen, artisans, entrepreneurs and community leaders, mountain women and girls, in particular in rural areas, have the potential to be major agents of change. When rural women have access to resources, services and opportunities, they become a driving force against hunger, malnutrition and rural poverty and are active in the development of mountain economies. International Mountain Day is an opportunity to raise awareness about the need to empower mountain women so that they can participate more effectively in decision-making processes and have more control over productive resources.

By the way, International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD) is a Nepal-based unique intergovernmental institution leading the global effort to protect the pulse. Dr. Pema Gyamtsho, director general of ICIMOD recently mentioned in his article titled the "Hindu Kush Himalaya (HKH) need institutions for better cooperation" that HKH is the highest mountain system in the world. He highlighted for the urgent need for transboundary cooperation in the HKH. The effects of climate change, biodiversity loss and pollution across the HKH region are not contained within countries' political boundaries but are transboundary in nature.

Dr. Pema Elaborately pointed out that the HKH region is not equipped with financial and technical resources to overcome these impacts and bounce back. The total cost of climate mitigation for six HKH countries: Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Nepal and Pakistan is estimated at USD 1,085 billion, while the estimated cumulative cost of adaptation is USD 270 billion, as outlined in countries' Nationally Determined Contributions. Regional experts have long been calling for global support and collaboration in technical exchange, knowledge generation and financial investments to increase the resilience of the HKH region. Therefore, we must recognize, restore, and build mountains resilience.

The writer is a journalist, columnist, audio and visual storyteller, poet and author "Seeing the mountains cry/ you call him a fountain/ That Mountain doesn't say anything because it's dumb"Yes, mountains cry due to many human-induced problems!Mountains are some of the most interesting geological features that our world has to offer. The Himalaya in Asia formed from one such massive wreck that started about 55 million years ago. Mountains make up about one-fifth of the world's landscape, and provide homes to at least one-tenth of the world's people. Heights of mountains are generally given as heights above sea level. The world's highest peak on land is Mount Everest in the Himalayas. It is 8,850.1728 m (29,036 ft) tall.According to FAO and other organizations, mountain areas rely heavily on women to protect the environment and promote social and economic development. Men often migrate elsewhere in search of alternative livelihoods because of increasing climate variability and a lack of investment in mountain agriculture. Despite taking on many tasks previously done by men, mountain women remain in the shadows due to unequal accessibility to resources and a lack of decision-making power. Mountain women are often portrayed in a traditional submissive or even offensive light. They are underrepresented, not covered in the Media. Their stories are unheard and untold. So mountain women must not be socially excluded rather ensure their inclusion. Our society must be inclusive. Media must be sensitized and cover the mountain women properly and perfectly.Therefore, the theme of International Mountain Day 2022 is "Women Move Mountains." By engaging in gender transformative change, we have the potential to trigger a real change in the direction of sustainable development in line with the Sustainable Development Goals / SDGs of the United Nations.Research shows that women play a key role in environmental protection and social and economic development in mountain areas. Though mountain women are often invisible due to a lack of decision-making power and unequal access to resources.Regarding the Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHT) in Bangladesh, women from the ethnic minority communities have far more social mobility than women in the plains districts. But yet it does not mean that their overall situation is less marginalized than that of plains women. The workload of most rural ethnic minority women is extremely high, as they have to tend to the farms, look after their children, and fetch water and firewood, often from great distances. Forty-four percent women of the ethnic minority communities in the CHT have experienced violence at home at least once in their lifetime, a survey by Manusher Jonno Foundation (MJF) revealed. Of them, thirty -three percent women faced physical violence, thirty-eight percent women experienced mental torture, and twenty percent went through economic oppression while five percent faced sexual violence, according to the study. So the situation of social, economic, and political disempowerment is a matter of serious concern.As farmers, market sellers, businesswomen, artisans, entrepreneurs and community leaders, mountain women and girls, in particular in rural areas, have the potential to be major agents of change. When rural women have access to resources, services and opportunities, they become a driving force against hunger, malnutrition and rural poverty and are active in the development of mountain economies. International Mountain Day is an opportunity to raise awareness about the need to empower mountain women so that they can participate more effectively in decision-making processes and have more control over productive resources.By the way, International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD) is a Nepal-based unique intergovernmental institution leading the global effort to protect the pulse. Dr. Pema Gyamtsho, director general of ICIMOD recently mentioned in his article titled the "Hindu Kush Himalaya (HKH) need institutions for better cooperation" that HKH is the highest mountain system in the world. He highlighted for the urgent need for transboundary cooperation in the HKH. The effects of climate change, biodiversity loss and pollution across the HKH region are not contained within countries' political boundaries but are transboundary in nature.Dr. Pema Elaborately pointed out that the HKH region is not equipped with financial and technical resources to overcome these impacts and bounce back. The total cost of climate mitigation for six HKH countries: Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Nepal and Pakistan is estimated at USD 1,085 billion, while the estimated cumulative cost of adaptation is USD 270 billion, as outlined in countries' Nationally Determined Contributions. Regional experts have long been calling for global support and collaboration in technical exchange, knowledge generation and financial investments to increase the resilience of the HKH region. Therefore, we must recognize, restore, and build mountains resilience.The writer is a journalist, columnist, audio and visual storyteller, poet and author