

Natural Remedies to get rid of dry, chapped lips

1) Oil

Minerals, nutrients and other organic compounds present in oils can correct various dental problems. Cracked lips are not an exception. The essential oils required for soothing and moisturizing dry lips are:

l Coconut Oil - The antibacterial, anti-inflammatory and anti-staphylococcal properties of coconut oil can humidify our skin as well as boosting the skin to prevent bacterial infections. Massage your lips with coconut oil with the help of a cotton swab (cotton bud) or your finger.

l Almond Oil - The fatty acids present in this oil can evacuate the dryness in our body. Hence it is recommended as a solution for dry lips and dry hair. Similar to coconut oil, you can apply almond oil on your lips with your finger or cotton buds.

l Vitamin E Oil - The collagens present in this oil is effective to soothe the dry lips and help the skin renewal process.

2) Coriander Juice

The coriander leaves are a powerhouse of vitamin C, iron, antioxidants and beta-carotene. Chewing coriander leaves preserve the cells in our skin from oxidative stress. Thus you can prevent dry, chapped or cracked lips.

Likewise, crush some coriander leaves in a mixie to extract its juice and apply it on your lips for humidification.

3) Honey

Honey - The thick, viscous fluid is a power source of antibacterial and antiseptic properties. Besides these, it is rich in wound healing properties which make the sweet substance can heal the cracks in lips while moisturizing the lips.

Apply honey on the lips with your finger and keep it for hours. You can also keep the honey over your dry lips throughout a day.

4) Rose Petals and Milk Paste

Take a handful of rose petals and soak them in a cup of raw milk for a few hours. Then ground the soaked petals and apply the paste on the dry lips for 2 to 3 a day. Applying it before going to bed is also recommended.

The rose petals contain Vitamin E which nurtures the skin in lips. Likewise, milk contains lactic acid which can remove the dead cells and aids in exfoliation.

Apart from curing cracked lips, this approach also helps in softening and restoring the natural color of lips.

5) Cucumber

Cucumber is a highly nutritious edible and is well-known for its hydrating properties. Take a cucumber slice and rub the affected lips with the veggie. This nurtures the lips with essential vitamins and minerals while moistening the dried skin in lips.

You can also crush some cucumber slices and apply the paste over the chapped lips.

6) Aloe Vera Gel

The anti-inflammatory properties of Aloe Vera Gel have a great soothing effect on our dental health. Hence Dental Doctors prescribe this for treating dry lips, gum diseases and much more. The enzymes of Aloe vera gel have mild exfoliating agents. It takes care of removing the dead cells.

Extract the gel present in Aloe Vera Plant. Rub your lips with that gel. You should use aloe vera gel to hydrate lips in a limited manner because of its peeling properties.

Bottom line

Lips dryness is a warning sign with which we can diagnose our body is dehydrated.

Drinking plenty of water and taking high-fluid veggies, green tea are essential to prevent this oral problem as these actions help keep the moisture condition of our body.

Apart from dehydration, environmental changes and the body's allergic reaction to cosmetic appliances also cause this problem. You cannot get a cure with water and fluids alone. Such dry, chapped and cracked lips mandate minerals along with hydrating agents to cure.













When you identify the peeled skin in lips is removed completely, you can apply any one of the following DIY remedies.1) OilMinerals, nutrients and other organic compounds present in oils can correct various dental problems. Cracked lips are not an exception. The essential oils required for soothing and moisturizing dry lips are:l Coconut Oil - The antibacterial, anti-inflammatory and anti-staphylococcal properties of coconut oil can humidify our skin as well as boosting the skin to prevent bacterial infections. Massage your lips with coconut oil with the help of a cotton swab (cotton bud) or your finger.l Almond Oil - The fatty acids present in this oil can evacuate the dryness in our body. Hence it is recommended as a solution for dry lips and dry hair. Similar to coconut oil, you can apply almond oil on your lips with your finger or cotton buds.l Vitamin E Oil - The collagens present in this oil is effective to soothe the dry lips and help the skin renewal process.2) Coriander JuiceThe coriander leaves are a powerhouse of vitamin C, iron, antioxidants and beta-carotene. Chewing coriander leaves preserve the cells in our skin from oxidative stress. Thus you can prevent dry, chapped or cracked lips.Likewise, crush some coriander leaves in a mixie to extract its juice and apply it on your lips for humidification.3) HoneyHoney - The thick, viscous fluid is a power source of antibacterial and antiseptic properties. Besides these, it is rich in wound healing properties which make the sweet substance can heal the cracks in lips while moisturizing the lips.Apply honey on the lips with your finger and keep it for hours. You can also keep the honey over your dry lips throughout a day.4) Rose Petals and Milk PasteTake a handful of rose petals and soak them in a cup of raw milk for a few hours. Then ground the soaked petals and apply the paste on the dry lips for 2 to 3 a day. Applying it before going to bed is also recommended.The rose petals contain Vitamin E which nurtures the skin in lips. Likewise, milk contains lactic acid which can remove the dead cells and aids in exfoliation.Apart from curing cracked lips, this approach also helps in softening and restoring the natural color of lips.5) CucumberCucumber is a highly nutritious edible and is well-known for its hydrating properties. Take a cucumber slice and rub the affected lips with the veggie. This nurtures the lips with essential vitamins and minerals while moistening the dried skin in lips.You can also crush some cucumber slices and apply the paste over the chapped lips.6) Aloe Vera GelThe anti-inflammatory properties of Aloe Vera Gel have a great soothing effect on our dental health. Hence Dental Doctors prescribe this for treating dry lips, gum diseases and much more. The enzymes of Aloe vera gel have mild exfoliating agents. It takes care of removing the dead cells.Extract the gel present in Aloe Vera Plant. Rub your lips with that gel. You should use aloe vera gel to hydrate lips in a limited manner because of its peeling properties.Bottom lineLips dryness is a warning sign with which we can diagnose our body is dehydrated.Drinking plenty of water and taking high-fluid veggies, green tea are essential to prevent this oral problem as these actions help keep the moisture condition of our body.Apart from dehydration, environmental changes and the body's allergic reaction to cosmetic appliances also cause this problem. You cannot get a cure with water and fluids alone. Such dry, chapped and cracked lips mandate minerals along with hydrating agents to cure.