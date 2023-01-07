Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 7 January, 2023, 10:56 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Women's Own

 Health Advice

Stay warm in winter

Published : Saturday, 7 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
Women\'s Own Desk

Stay warm in winter

Stay warm in winter

l Keep your home warm - keep it at a temperature of at least 64.4F (18C). But if the cost of living crisis means you can't have the heating on for long, try some of the options listed below
l    Choose layers - wear lots of thinner, looser layers instead of thicker clothing. These are better at trapping heat
l    Try hand warmers or heated gloves - if you get arthritis in your hands, keeping your hands warm is a must. Make sure to wear a hat when you go outside, to avoid losing heat through your head
l    Wear thicker socks or 2 pairs of socks - keeping your feet warm keeps your body warm. Wearing thicker socks also provides extra cushioning when you walk, which can be really helpful if you get aches and pains in your feet or legs
l    Take a warm bath or shower before bed - it can ease stiff and painful joints. Try hanging your pajamas or dressing gown on the toweling rail as well, ready to slip on as soon as you get out - this works even better if you have a heated towel rail
l    Use a hot water bottle or an electric blanket - these can help keep you warm in bed and reduce pains and stiffness, which should help you sleep better
l    Consider buying fur-lined slippers, boots and shoes - the lining can trap the heat around your feet and keep you warmer throughout the day
l    Pour yourself your favorite hot drink - some hot drinks, including turmeric tea, may have anti-inflammatory effects that can help ease joint pain, including arthritis, as well as keeping you snug during the winter months


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Women and mountains of HKH region
Natural Remedies to get rid of dry, chapped lips
Women's rights under 'systematic' attack: UN rights chief
Stay warm in winter
Unleash and Curry Leaves: My Unleash reflection
Adolescent girls get bicycles free of cost
First metro rail operator
Winter hair care tips


Latest News
Youth crushed under train in Jashore
Fog disrupts movement of ferries, 3 stuck in the mid of Padma
One electrocuted in Sunamganj
Man killed in Faridpur road crash
US to send $3.75B in military aid to Ukraine, its neighbors
Man United beats Everton 3-1 to advance in FA Cup
29 killed during capture of Mexican drug lord's son
‘BPL governing council would welcome Shakib as CEO’
Putin seeking 'oxygen' with Ukraine ceasefire order: Biden
Rony stars in Rangpur's massive win against Comilla
Most Read News
‘BPL governing council would welcome Shakib as CEO’
10 injured in BCL factional clash at Sylhet Agricultural University
FM slams Bangladeshi expat's killing in US, denounces hate crime
Bangladesh reports 10 more Covid cases
Not an iota of democracy now in Bangladesh: BNP's Tuku
Bangladeshi youth shot dead by US police
Youth crushed under train in Chapainawabganj
Man trampled to death by elephant in Sherpur
Stage collapses while Quader addressing BCL rally at DU
15 injured as train derails in Kishoreganj
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft