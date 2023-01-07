

Stay warm in winter

l Keep your home warm - keep it at a temperature of at least 64.4F (18C). But if the cost of living crisis means you can't have the heating on for long, try some of the options listed belowl Choose layers - wear lots of thinner, looser layers instead of thicker clothing. These are better at trapping heatl Try hand warmers or heated gloves - if you get arthritis in your hands, keeping your hands warm is a must. Make sure to wear a hat when you go outside, to avoid losing heat through your headl Wear thicker socks or 2 pairs of socks - keeping your feet warm keeps your body warm. Wearing thicker socks also provides extra cushioning when you walk, which can be really helpful if you get aches and pains in your feet or legsl Take a warm bath or shower before bed - it can ease stiff and painful joints. Try hanging your pajamas or dressing gown on the toweling rail as well, ready to slip on as soon as you get out - this works even better if you have a heated towel raill Use a hot water bottle or an electric blanket - these can help keep you warm in bed and reduce pains and stiffness, which should help you sleep betterl Consider buying fur-lined slippers, boots and shoes - the lining can trap the heat around your feet and keep you warmer throughout the dayl Pour yourself your favorite hot drink - some hot drinks, including turmeric tea, may have anti-inflammatory effects that can help ease joint pain, including arthritis, as well as keeping you snug during the winter months