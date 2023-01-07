Thousands on the streets in South Waziristan against rising terrorism

WANA, Jan 6: Thousands of people in South Waziristan's Wana took to the streets on Friday against the recent wave of terrorism and demanded the immediate restoration of peace in the region.

The protest comes as terrorism is again rearing its head in the country, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

Pakistan has seen a rise in terrorist attacks across the country, believed to have been planned and directed by the outlawed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) leaders based in Afghanistan.

The TTP, which has ideological linkages with the Afghan Taliban, executed more than 100 attacks last year, most of which happened after August when the group's peace talks with the Pakistan government began to falter. The ceasefire was formally ended on Nov 28 by the TTP.

Yesterday, security forces killed 11 militants, including a key commander of the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan, in a raid in South Waziristan. Separately, two separate attacks targeting police in Lakki Marwat and Dera Ismail Khan left five officials injured.

As terrorism rears its head, residents across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have taken to the streets, demanding that the government should do more. Yesterday, thousands of people came out for peace in the Bajaur district. DAWN











