Iran arrests  journalist who interviewed inmates’ families

TEHRAN, Jan 6: Iranian authorities have arrested a journalist who published interviews with families of death row inmates sentenced in connection with nationwide protests, the reformist daily Etemad said Friday.

Fourteen Iranians have been sentenced to death in connection with the unrest triggered by Mahsa Amini's death in custody on September 16.

The 22-year-old Iranian Kurd had been arrested by morality police in Tehran for an alleged breach of the Islamic republic's dress code for women.

"Mehdi Beikoghli, head of the political service at Etemad daily, was arrested last night," the newspaper said on its website.

In recent weeks the journalist, the latest news worker to be arrested in Iran, interviewed several families of people sentenced to death over the protests. AFP







