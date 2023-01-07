Bishwo Rang moving ahead with distinction  

Video
Saturday, 7 January, 2023
Published : Saturday, 7 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Life & Style Report

Biplob Saha takes inspiration from Bangla and celebrates it always in unique way. The history, folk tradition, the natural beauty of Bangladesh reached in a crescendo and portrayed in his designs with a dash of colours. From the simplicity of our daily lives to the bright smiles of our children, this brand is all about upholding the beauty of Bengali culture. Walking into the outlets, one cannot help but feel the festivity any time of the year.
It is now a renowned name among the people of our country.
Bishwo Rang started its journey on 20 December, 1994. Interestingly enough, Rang was not meant to be a clothing store at the beginning.
During his student years at the Faculty of Fine Arts in Dhaka University, Biplob Saha along with his mates took up decoration projects on a small scale. These were mostly art works, stage decorations and 'alpana' in many events. When their work gained recognition, Saha and his friends decided to rent a 100 square feet space in Narayanganj thus naming it 'Rang.' The shop consisted of various ceramic art pieces and they continued to take orders for event decoration.
Their turning point came a year later in 1995 when handloom saris and panjabis were showcased in the shop for the first time. Rang brought forth the intricate beauty of Bangla in bright colours and patterns. People instantly fell in love with the unique details of these clothes, and Rang ultimately transformed into a fashion house. The overwhelming response from customers resulted in several outlets being opened in different parts of the country and eventually helped this brand to cross international borders.
In 2015, Rang changed into Bishwo Rang with the dissolution of the partnership and has proceeded since with Biplob Saha as the captain of the ship. Saha often refers to the famous words of Rabindranath Tagore, "The colour, my core must be blushed with, my deeds be painted," that have in many ways acted as his inspiration.
"Even among the turbulence of free market economy, as a fashion designer I have always prioritised the traditional weave and sought out my roots," explained the designer. True to his words, we can see deshi fabrics like Tangail, khadi, and taant being the focal point of his fashion house.
Saris and panjabis were only the beginning for Bishwo Rang. As the brand grew in popularity, so did the diversity of their work. The stores soon added shalwar kameez sets for casual and occasional wear, shirts, and fatuas for men and women to their collection.
A noteworthy fact is gender barriers do not exist in Bishwo Rang. Stripes and checkers are not set aside for men only; neither is the women's line restricted to floral designs. The children's section is perhaps the most adorable of them all, where they have successfully combined comfort and tradition along with bright colours that is undoubtedly loved by children everywhere.
Stepping out of the box of clothing line, this brand also offers unique jewellery designs with a touch of tradition.
It is now a renowned name among the people of countries like India, America, Malaysia, Canada and many more. Amidst the pandemic, they launched their online platform keeping in mind the safety of workers as well as customers.
Bishwo Rang has always looked beyond race and religion when celebrating the culture. Eid, Puja, Baishakh or Falgun, it brings us the latest of their works with the sole aim of adding to our joy. Thus, after more than two decades, Bishwo Rang stands tall as one of the biggest designer names in the fashion industry of the country.
Bishwo Rang moving ahead with distinction  
