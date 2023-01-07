Video
Saturday, 7 January, 2023, 10:55 AM
Home Life & Style

Recipe

Published : Saturday, 7 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65

Recipe

Recipe

Nadia Natasa
She Completed Asian Cuisine Course at ICI and by profession she is a culinary artiste.


Recipe

Recipe

Oats Vegetable Soup
Ingredients:
l    Oats 2 tbsp
l    Carrots --small cubes 1/2  cup
l    Capsicum red, yellow, green-- small cubes 1 cup
l    Sweet corn --12 cup
l    Garlic minced 1 tsp
l    Chopped ginger--1 tsp
l    Butter--1 tbsp
l    Like the amount of salt
l    White pepper 12 tsp
l    Chopped parsley leaves 2 tbsp
l    Lemon juice 1 tbsp
l    Water 2 cups
Method:
1.    In a pan, dry roast oats till they change slight colour on low to medium temperature.
2.    Put butter in a pan, when it melts add ginger and garlic pieces and sauté.
3.    Add all veggies like sweet corn , carrot, capsicum only.
4.    Along with this veggies add onions and cook for a while with lid covered.
5.    Add green chillies, roasted oats and water, mix well.
6.    Sprinkle pepper powder and salt, mix and cook for 5 minutes with lid covered.
7.    Although we have added green chillies, if you want to have it a bit spicy we can add oregano.
8.    Usually, oats get cooked fast, once you get your required consistency off the flame and add few drops of lemon extract.
9.    Serve Oats Vegetable Soup hot.


Recipe

Recipe

Vegetable Dumplings
Ingredients:
l    Flour -- cup
l    Salt as needed,
l    Chopped carrots -- cup
l    Cauliflower-- cup
l    Onion sprouts -- 2 tbsp
l    Ginger--1 tsp
l    Garlic paste-- tsp
l    Oil --1 tsp
l    Chopped onions --1 tsp
l    Tomato sauce -- 1 tsp
l    Chopped green chili -- 1 tsp
Method:
1.    Heat oil in skillet. Now place 12 to 15 dumplings in the pan and cook until the base is golden brown.
2.    Golden brown base - This is your goal. It doesn't need to be as golden as pictured in step 2 above. This is just the way I like it. Crispy from edge to edge!
3.    Water for steaming - Once the base is golden brown, pour in 1/4 cup of water then quickly place the lid on to trap the steam in the pan.
4.    During this steaming phase, the crispy golden base does go soggy. But don't worry! It comes back to life after the water evaporates.
5.    Steam for 5 minutes or until the water has evaporated. The wrapping should be semi-transparent once cooked.
6.    Remove lid. At this stage, you can leave the dumplings for another 30 seconds or so until the base really dries out to resurrect the crispy base.
7.    Transfer the cooked dumplings to a serving plate using a spatula and serve with a dipping sauce.
8.    Dipping sauce - I like to serve with soy sauce mixed with chilli paste. A mixture of soy sauce and rice vinegar is also common.


