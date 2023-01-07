Baby Care & Comfort brings baby products

Video
Saturday, 7 January, 2023
Published : Saturday, 7 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70
Life & Style Desk

Baby Care & Comfort, an online retailer of baby cosmetics and products, become a reliable source for those who are constantly looking for original products for their newborns and babies. The company offers all baby products, like milk, diapers, toys, clothes, toiletries, food, and chocolates, as well as all feeding items. The company also sells a variety of culinary items, starting with shoes and purses for women and expectant mothers.
Furthermore, Baby Care & Comfort provides wholesale prices for all retail products in the company's two locations in Mohammadpur (Mohammadpur Branch, Shop No. 14 & 15, 1st Floor, Baitus Salah Jame Masjid Complex Market  (Chapra Masjid), Ring Road, Mohammadpur, Dhaka) and Dhanmondi (Dhanmondi Branch, Shimanta Square, Shop No. 307, Level-3, Dhanmondi, Dhaka). Customers can buy products with various offers and discounts from these two branches. Buyers from Dhaka and beyond can also order safely from home via the Baby Care & Comfort Facebook Page (www.fb.com/BabyCareComfort).
Baby Care & Comfort includes baby milk (Nan, Nido, Aptamil, Cow & Gate, Enfamil, Similac, & Lactogen); diapers (Pampers, Huggies, Kidz, Molfix, Mamypoko, NeoCare, Twinkle, Supermom, & Avonee); toiletries (Aveeno, Boots, Johnson & Johnson, Mothercare, Little Angels, Cetaphil, Sebamed, Kodomo & Avent);, and feeding items (Tommee Tippee, Dr. Brown's, Pur, Farlin, Medela & Roca), etc.
Mohammad Bayezid Al-Amin, Founder and Managing Director of Baby Care & Comfort, said, "Baby Care & Comfort is a name of a trust. Our company is unrivaled in buying original products at affordable prices. We currently have two stores in the capital and intend to open more in the future. We are also selling products online for the convenience of our customers. Customers can also order any product on Facebook inside and outside of Dhaka, and they get their deliveries with no problem."
Further, he said, "One can buy baby products and cosmetics from Baby Care & Comfort with confidence. All the essential products of internationally and locally renowned and expensive brands are available in our shop. Customers have trusted us to skip the companies that cheat customers by delivering low prices and low-quality products. Based on this trust, we are attempting to expand our outlets for the convenience of our customers."


