Saturday, 7 January, 2023, 10:54 AM
Honda launches 'special campaign' on new year

Published : Saturday, 7 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Life & Style Desk

Honda has announced 110cc and 160cc segment 'special campaign' for new bikers in the capital.
Honda 'Dream 110 Red' model bike will be available till January 15 at Tk 1 lakh 500 after cash back offer of Tk 4 thousand, according to a press release.
Besides, the XBlade single disc variant is currently available at Tk 1 lakh 85,500 and the double disc ABS model is available at Tk 2 lakh 10,500 till January 31.
Dream series is a flagship model of Honda around the world. The 'Dream 110' is suitable for driving on the roads of Bangladesh gives a mileage of 74 km per liter of oil.
The low height and 180 mm 'ground clearance' gives a very comfortable riding experience in any condition on any road in Bangladesh. The Dream 110 is the most recognized bike in this segment for daily commuting.
Honda XBlade 160cc is known to consumers as a 'street all-rounder' in the advanced segment. According to officials, Honda's quality bike XBlade has come forward with a mileage of 57 kilometer per liter and an affordable price for modern stylish bikers.


