Saturday, 7 January, 2023, 10:54 AM
Home Life & Style

Art can change the way children learn history

Published : Saturday, 7 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM

Dr. Shivananda CS Principal DPS STS School Dhaka

From primitive cave drawings in South Africa to contemporary modern art, humans have expressed powerful messages through paintings. Art provides us with a different perspective on history and anthropology; it contextualizes things that have happened in the past.
As the old dictum says, 'A picture is worth a thousand words.' Visual content like paintings, drawings, photographs, and videos works magic in people's learning process. According to the book 'Brain Rules' by John Medina, people can recall nearly 65 per cent of the visual content they have seen three days earlier, whereas they can only retain about 10 per cent of text in the same amount of time. Additionally, according to research by the University of Minnesota, our brain processes visual content 60,000 times faster than text. A picture is worth 60,000 words! 90 per cent of the information transmitted to the brain is visual; therefore, people observe, learn, process, and decide with visual information.  
Visuals are processed faster and can cause stronger reactions among students. It will help them to engage with the content and elicit a higher level of information retention. Imageries can evoke emotions because the memory is encoded in the brain's medial temporal lobe, where emotions are processed. Our brain is set up in a way where visual content and subsequent emotions are conveniently linked to form memories.
Thus, visual contents like artworks, paintings, photographs, and drawings are remarkable ways through which students can learn numerous subjects like history. Children often do not want to know history because of the boring text; however, visuals can help them quickly connect with the past and understand the events more clearly.
Paintings will allow kids to ask compelling questions from their careful observation. Art communicates essential ideas about a culture, whether it's about politics, religion, philosophy, or contemporary life. Visual content piques students' interest and asks compelling questions about clothing customs, food resources, house designs, social organizations, authorities, royals, dictators, loyalists, and renegades. It can creatively reflect a culture's concerns and values.   
The ancient Mayan writing system was art, and like the Mayans, the Chinese perceive writing as a form of art too. Writing and painting have been inseparable for both cultures. Art can beautifully narrate a story of the ancient civilization and visually portrays the experience of others.
Bangladesh's history is rich, but it went through tons of struggles. Over four decades, this nation has endured dictatorships and natural and industrial disasters; but it sustained and grown into a vibrant country full of art, music, and dance. The art of Bangladesh is arguably the strongest, most diverse, and attributed to the largely secular nature of our social fabric. Thus, the future generation needs to learn the country's rich history, and if they cannot learn through traditional textbooks, they should be allowed to learn it through visual content like paintings and drawings.  
Visual content can communicate infinite information about our historical events to children and help them to become critical thinkers and create more profound civil discourse. Thus, DPS STS has taken the initiative to help the children to learn, connect, and express their feelings about history through artwork. Their works will be exhibited in the Abinta Gallery of Fine Arts. Arts can work as sources of pride and preservation while representing the best of people's endeavours.
Combining art with history heightens students learning process through multiple subjects. Art can be influential when it has a meaning or life lesson. Complex ideas and unpleasant concepts can be easily conveyed through arts that cannot be expressed in other manners. Visual content allows people to learn topics, and expressing emotions through art can be satisfying. Thus, art can be an excellent alternative for children to learn boring subjects like history.









