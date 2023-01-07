Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 7 January, 2023, 10:54 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

3 killed, 20 hurt  in road, train mishaps

Published : Saturday, 7 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50
Staff Correspondent

At least three people were killed 20 others injured in separate road accidents and a train derailment in Rajshahi, Lakshmipur, Chapainawabganj and Kishoreganj on Friday.
Our Rajshahi Correspondent a 17-year-old boy died after a microbus hit his motorcycle in Rajshahi's Puthia upazila  on Friday  afternoon. The deceased was identified as Md Bachchu Mia, son of Emran Ali from Puthia.
Officer-in-Charge of Poba Highway Police Station Jahangir Alam told the Daily Observer that Bachchu died on the spot.
The incident took place around 1:00pm near Shah Karim Ali shrine at Biroldah area, the police official added.
Our Lakshmipur Correspondent added that a child was killed in a road accident at Sadar upazila in Lakshmipur district on Friday morning. The dead was Md Rafi, 7, son of Dulal, a resident of Jadaija village under Mandari union.
Witnesses said a tractor hit the boy while he was walking along the road in front of his house in the morning, leaving him dead on the spot. Chandraganj Police Station Officer-in-Charge Tahidul Islam said legal steps were being under process in this regard.
Our Chapainawabganj Correspondent added that a young man was crushed under the wheels of a train at Rohanpur upazila in Chapainawabganj district on Friday morning. The identity of the deceased was not known immediately.
According to police, a Khulna-bound Mahananda Express train hit the youth in College Mor area while he was crossing the rail line, leaving him dead on the spot. Later, being informed, police recovered the body from the spot.  Rahanpur Railway Police ASI Kawsar Ali confirmed the matter.
Our Kishoreganj Correspondent said that at least 15 passengers were injured after a train derailed at Bhairab Railway Station in Kishoreganj district on Friday.
The incident took place on platform No 3 around 9:30am while changing the engine of the Egarosindhur Provati train at the station, said Bhairab Railway Station Master Md Nurunnabi. He said one of its compartments stepped out of the railway track at the excessive speed of the engine, leaving at least 15 passengers injured. At that time, three more compartments were partially damaged.
On information, a relief train from Akhaura station was on the way to repair the damaged train, the Station Master added.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
3 killed, 20 hurt  in road, train mishaps
Not an iota of democracy in BD now: Tuku
No good news for cold-stricken people, in particular the floating population
Bangabandhu Tunnel opens next month
Dhaka’s air is ‘very unhealthy’
Bangladesh Chhatra League brings out a joyous procession
8 more dengue cases reported
Momen slams BD expat’s killing in US, denounces hate crime


Latest News
Youth crushed under train in Jashore
Fog disrupts movement of ferries, 3 stuck in the mid of Padma
One electrocuted in Sunamganj
Man killed in Faridpur road crash
US to send $3.75B in military aid to Ukraine, its neighbors
Man United beats Everton 3-1 to advance in FA Cup
29 killed during capture of Mexican drug lord's son
‘BPL governing council would welcome Shakib as CEO’
Putin seeking 'oxygen' with Ukraine ceasefire order: Biden
Rony stars in Rangpur's massive win against Comilla
Most Read News
‘BPL governing council would welcome Shakib as CEO’
10 injured in BCL factional clash at Sylhet Agricultural University
Bangladesh reports 10 more Covid cases
FM slams Bangladeshi expat's killing in US, denounces hate crime
Not an iota of democracy now in Bangladesh: BNP's Tuku
Bangladeshi youth shot dead by US police
Youth crushed under train in Chapainawabganj
Man trampled to death by elephant in Sherpur
Stage collapses while Quader addressing BCL rally at DU
15 injured as train derails in Kishoreganj
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected]rbd.com, [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft