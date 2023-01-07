3 killed, 20 hurt  in road, train mishaps

At least three people were killed 20 others injured in separate road accidents and a train derailment in Rajshahi, Lakshmipur, Chapainawabganj and Kishoreganj on Friday.

Our Rajshahi Correspondent a 17-year-old boy died after a microbus hit his motorcycle in Rajshahi's Puthia upazila on Friday afternoon. The deceased was identified as Md Bachchu Mia, son of Emran Ali from Puthia.

Officer-in-Charge of Poba Highway Police Station Jahangir Alam told the Daily Observer that Bachchu died on the spot.

The incident took place around 1:00pm near Shah Karim Ali shrine at Biroldah area, the police official added.

Our Lakshmipur Correspondent added that a child was killed in a road accident at Sadar upazila in Lakshmipur district on Friday morning. The dead was Md Rafi, 7, son of Dulal, a resident of Jadaija village under Mandari union.

Witnesses said a tractor hit the boy while he was walking along the road in front of his house in the morning, leaving him dead on the spot. Chandraganj Police Station Officer-in-Charge Tahidul Islam said legal steps were being under process in this regard.

Our Chapainawabganj Correspondent added that a young man was crushed under the wheels of a train at Rohanpur upazila in Chapainawabganj district on Friday morning. The identity of the deceased was not known immediately.

According to police, a Khulna-bound Mahananda Express train hit the youth in College Mor area while he was crossing the rail line, leaving him dead on the spot. Later, being informed, police recovered the body from the spot. Rahanpur Railway Police ASI Kawsar Ali confirmed the matter.

Our Kishoreganj Correspondent said that at least 15 passengers were injured after a train derailed at Bhairab Railway Station in Kishoreganj district on Friday.

The incident took place on platform No 3 around 9:30am while changing the engine of the Egarosindhur Provati train at the station, said Bhairab Railway Station Master Md Nurunnabi. He said one of its compartments stepped out of the railway track at the excessive speed of the engine, leaving at least 15 passengers injured. At that time, three more compartments were partially damaged.

On information, a relief train from Akhaura station was on the way to repair the damaged train, the Station Master added.