Saturday, 7 January, 2023, 10:54 AM
Bangabandhu Tunnel opens next month

Published : Saturday, 7 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, Jan 6: Civil works of both two tubes of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel under the Karnaphuli River have already been completed. Works of other ancillary works including lighting, electrical, fire extinguishing etc. have been continuing which are expected to be completed by February next.
"We have been trying hard to open the first ever tunnel for vehicular traffic in February next," Engineer Harunur Rashid Chowdhury, Project Director, told the the Daily Observer on Friday.
The tunnel is being constructed under the Road Transport and the Bridges Ministry by a Chinese contractor. The tunnel is being built at a cost of Taka 10,537 crore to turn Chattogram into 'One City Two Towns'.
The tunnel is the first-ever such facility in the country will open a new era in the history of communication system of the region.
The 3.32 km-long tunnel is the first under-river road tunnel in South Asia and is estimated to cost Tk 10,537 crore. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and China's President Xi Jinping inaugurated the construction of the tunnel in 2016. The tunnel boring was launched in 2019. China's EXIM Bank has allocated Taka 5,913 crore in loans for the project.
Meanwhile, the total cost and the deadline for completion of the project has now been extended one year more till December 2023 next.  The cost of the project has been increased at Taka 2,064 crore in two terms. As a result the total cost of the project has now increased to Taka 10,537 crore.
Earlier, the cost was to the amount of Taka 8,446 crore. In the first revised cost was Taka 10,374 crore.
The China Communication Construction Company Limited has been appointed as the contractor for collection of tolls and the maintenance of the Tunnel.
The Cabinet Committee of Government Purchase (CCGP) approved the propsal of the contractor at a meeting held on November 16 with the Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal in the chair at Taka 983.82 crore.
It will cut the road distance between Chattogram and Cox's Bazar, apart from easing the traffic on Dhaka-Chattogram Highway entering the port city to go to other parts of Chattogram division.  The same China Communications Construction Company Ltd, which is building the underwater tunnel, was appointed to provide the service for five years at a cost of Tk 983.82 crore.
Meanwhile, the draft of the toll rates is awaiting the approval of the Finance Ministry.
In the draft toll rates mentioned that the motorcycles, CNG auto rickshaws, and three-wheelers will not be allowed to use the tunnel.
The proposed toll is Tk 200 for a private car, jeep, or pickup, Tk 250 for a microbus, and Tk 300 for a bus (up to 31 seats), Tk 400 for a bus with more than 31 seats, and Tk 500 for 3XL buses.
On December 20 last year, an emergency meeting of the Bridge Department submitted a new draft proposal for the Bangabandhu Tunnel toll tariffs.


