8 more dengue cases reported

Eight more people were hospitalised with dengue in the 24 hours to Friday morning.

However, no fatalities were reported during this period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Also, the DGHS did not not report any dengue death in the first five days of this year.

The country recorded 281 dengue deaths in 2022 - the highest on record after the 179 deaths recorded in 2019.

A total of 212 dengue patients, including 99 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

The DGHS has recorded 215 dengue cases and three recoveries so far this year. It recorded 62,423 cases and 61,971 recoveries last year. -UNB













