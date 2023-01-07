Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 7 January, 2023, 10:53 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

8 more dengue cases reported

No fatalities recorded

Published : Saturday, 7 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69

Eight more people were hospitalised with dengue in the 24 hours to Friday morning.
However, no fatalities were reported during this period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
Also, the DGHS did not not report any dengue death in the first five days of this year.
The country recorded 281 dengue deaths in 2022 - the highest on record after the 179 deaths recorded in 2019.
A total of 212 dengue patients, including 99 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.
The DGHS has recorded 215 dengue cases and three recoveries so far this year. It recorded 62,423 cases and 61,971 recoveries last year.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
3 killed, 20 hurt  in road, train mishaps
Not an iota of democracy in BD now: Tuku
No good news for cold-stricken people, in particular the floating population
Bangabandhu Tunnel opens next month
Dhaka’s air is ‘very unhealthy’
Bangladesh Chhatra League brings out a joyous procession
8 more dengue cases reported
Momen slams BD expat’s killing in US, denounces hate crime


Latest News
Youth crushed under train in Jashore
Fog disrupts movement of ferries, 3 stuck in the mid of Padma
One electrocuted in Sunamganj
Man killed in Faridpur road crash
US to send $3.75B in military aid to Ukraine, its neighbors
Man United beats Everton 3-1 to advance in FA Cup
29 killed during capture of Mexican drug lord's son
‘BPL governing council would welcome Shakib as CEO’
Putin seeking 'oxygen' with Ukraine ceasefire order: Biden
Rony stars in Rangpur's massive win against Comilla
Most Read News
‘BPL governing council would welcome Shakib as CEO’
10 injured in BCL factional clash at Sylhet Agricultural University
Bangladesh reports 10 more Covid cases
FM slams Bangladeshi expat's killing in US, denounces hate crime
Not an iota of democracy now in Bangladesh: BNP's Tuku
Bangladeshi youth shot dead by US police
Youth crushed under train in Chapainawabganj
Man trampled to death by elephant in Sherpur
Stage collapses while Quader addressing BCL rally at DU
15 injured as train derails in Kishoreganj
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft