Momen slams BD expat’s killing in US, denounces hate crime

Referring to the killing of a Bangladeshi in the US, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen on Friday said Bangladesh does not want any hate crime anywhere in the world.

"The Bangladeshi community there (US) are alleging it to be a hate crime," Momen told reporters about the death of a Bangladeshi expatriate after being shot by the police at Cambridge in Massachusetts of the US on Thursday.

Earlier, he inaugurated the three-day "Peace Run Bangladesh" by lighting the peace torch at the Suhrawardy Udyan premises in the capital on Friday.

"We want to stop racism, communal violence and establish peace in the world," Momen said. -UNB











