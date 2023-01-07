Video
Saturday, 7 January, 2023, 10:53 AM
Home Back Page

Mosque, maktab inaugurated in Chagalnaiya

Published : Saturday, 7 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67
Staff Correspondent

The Kashipur Jame Mosque and Forkaniya Noorani Maktab were inaugurated in Kashipur village of Radhanagar union of Chagalnaiya upazila in Feni on Friday.
Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury, former Information Adviser to the Prime Minister, Chairman of DBC News and Editor of Daily Observer inaugurated the mosque before Juma prayer on Friday.
The Mosque was billed by the personal financial support of eminent industrialist Shahjahan Chowdhury of Kashipur village of Radhanagar union of Feni Chagalnaiya upazila. There is a Noorani Madrasa along with the mosque. Local children are get admission to the Madrasa.  
Eminent scholar Maulana Nizam Uddin Miyaji delivered the khutba and lead the juma prayer in the mosque on the opening day.
Radhanagar Union Parishad Chairman Mosharraf Hossain, Mosque Management Council Secretary Abul Kalam Chowdhury, Former President of Feni City Business Association Faroque Haroon, prominent businessman Hossain Ahmed Majumdar, M Mohiuddin Mahi, Feni Press Club Former President Muhammad Abu Taher Bhuiya, among others, were present at the mosque inauguration programme.


