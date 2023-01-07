Quantum jump in road crash casualties

Video
latest
Editorial

Published : Saturday, 7 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM

A news report recently published in this daily on the statistics of accidents on road, rail and waterways in last year only reveals the depth of quagmire country�s overall communication system has plunged into.
The year 2022 surpassed all its previous 8 years in terms of , casualties simply testifies to how insignificant human lives matter to the authority concerned.
According to a report of Jatri KalyanSamity, an association working on passengers� welfare - a total of 9,951 people were killed while 12,356 others injured in different form of road accidents. Of the total accidents, 52.55per cent were on regional highways, 27.70per cent were on national highways while 11.88per cent took place on feeder roads. Meanwhile, Rail and water ways accidents have claimed 505 and 357 lives respectively.
As the association has linked irregularities, corruption and lack of accountability to the whopping rise of deaths, we cannot but doubt the efficacy of the existent traffic law. In fact, it is clear from the absolute control of transport owners and workers� arbitrariness on our various travel ways how money speaks louder than law. Allowing rampant movement of unfit vehicles and issuing license to unfit drivers in exchange of bribe in our country is an open secret.
Unless strict action is taken quick to plug into the loopholes in the legal system concerning our roads, we believe, current government�s monumental achievements visible through a binge of mega development projects across the country will be meaningless.
However, Bangladesh has one of the highest death rates caused by road accidents in the world. While this perennial plight takes serious toll with a significant number of victims facing permanent disability, it directly affects innumerable families concerned in addition to having an adverse impact on the national economy.
Apart from the fault-lines the association has identified, we believe, sorry state of roads, traffic pressure, poor mechanical condition of unfit vehicles, passenger overcrowding, lack of adequate knowledge of drivers, passengers and pedestrians, and rampant violation of traffic rules are no less responsible behind such alarming rise in the road crashes.
We also suggest the government to improve its capacity in rescue operation and primary care of persons injured in road accidents to minimise the number of casualties. It must ensure adequate number of pedestrian crossings, parking lots, traffic lights, CCTV monitoring facilities and traffic as well as launch mass awareness programmes. These steps will no doubt bring road accidents by notches down. Authorities concerned must responsibly act for managing our roads, most importantly they must be held accountable for each and every road accidents in the New Year.



Quantum jump in road crash casualties
