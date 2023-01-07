Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 7 January, 2023, 10:53 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Op-Ed

Price hike weighs heavy on students

Published : Saturday, 7 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38

Dear Sir
 A student gets a chance to get admission in the university overcoming a tough competition in higher secondary examination.  About 70% of the students in our country's public universities come from middle and lower middle-class families.  After enrolling in university, they support their expenses through tuition or part-time jobs.  Due to the continuous increase in the price of goods, the life of these students has become a nightmare.

Not only this, such a sudden increase in the price of goods has affected the dining and cafeteria of the university halls.  Dining and cafeteria managers are forced to increase food prices.

There are thousands of such pictures in all the universities of this country.  These talented students of the highest educational institutions of the country are not able to focus on studies and research properly for these thoughts.  The authorities concerned should take an urgent action to resolve this issue, so that quality food can be provided in university halls and cafeterias at low cost.


MdTalhaZubayer
Student, Comilla University


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Price hike weighs heavy on students
Can a Republican win the US presidency in 2024?
Chip war: Who will win?
Back to back payment in local currency
Enforcing law more important than enactment
English as a dialect in international relations
Women's safety in public transport
Should India be worried about China's COVID explosion?


Latest News
Youth crushed under train in Jashore
Fog disrupts movement of ferries, 3 stuck in the mid of Padma
One electrocuted in Sunamganj
Man killed in Faridpur road crash
US to send $3.75B in military aid to Ukraine, its neighbors
Man United beats Everton 3-1 to advance in FA Cup
29 killed during capture of Mexican drug lord's son
‘BPL governing council would welcome Shakib as CEO’
Putin seeking 'oxygen' with Ukraine ceasefire order: Biden
Rony stars in Rangpur's massive win against Comilla
Most Read News
‘BPL governing council would welcome Shakib as CEO’
10 injured in BCL factional clash at Sylhet Agricultural University
Bangladesh reports 10 more Covid cases
FM slams Bangladeshi expat's killing in US, denounces hate crime
Not an iota of democracy now in Bangladesh: BNP's Tuku
Bangladeshi youth shot dead by US police
Youth crushed under train in Chapainawabganj
Man trampled to death by elephant in Sherpur
Stage collapses while Quader addressing BCL rally at DU
15 injured as train derails in Kishoreganj
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft