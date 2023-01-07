Price hike weighs heavy on students

Dear Sir

A student gets a chance to get admission in the university overcoming a tough competition in higher secondary examination. About 70% of the students in our country's public universities come from middle and lower middle-class families. After enrolling in university, they support their expenses through tuition or part-time jobs. Due to the continuous increase in the price of goods, the life of these students has become a nightmare.



Not only this, such a sudden increase in the price of goods has affected the dining and cafeteria of the university halls. Dining and cafeteria managers are forced to increase food prices.



There are thousands of such pictures in all the universities of this country. These talented students of the highest educational institutions of the country are not able to focus on studies and research properly for these thoughts. The authorities concerned should take an urgent action to resolve this issue, so that quality food can be provided in university halls and cafeterias at low cost.





MdTalhaZubayer

Student, Comilla University





