Back to back payment in local currency

Value Added Tax (VAT) is one of the major sources of fiscal revenue. If it is not otherwise exempted, every purchase is subject to payment of VAT. Sellers build up price considering VAT, this is paid by purchasers together with bill amount. In some cases, purchasers make payment of VAT deducted at sources known as vat deducted at sources (VDS). There are some transactions requiring no VAT to be built in bill amount. Export is one of them, importers make payments only the price of goods with or without freight charges based on the terms incoterms like FOB, CFR, etc. used. As such, exporters need not to add VAT in bill amount.



To facilitate transactions, fiscal agencies extend policy supports to relevant sectors. To promote export, backward linkage industries are already in supported position; their deliveries to exporters are treated as export. Officially the local delivery is known as deemed exports. If the regulatory criteria are fulfilled, local suppliers need not issue proforma invoice with VAT, or they need not add VAT with invoice value after effecting delivery. On the part of exporters, they need not face extra cost burden on account of VAT payments. Both are in win-win situation enjoying VAT free transactions.



To be eligible for being treated as deemed exporters, some conditions need to be observed. The concept of deemed export came into existence with the development of readymade garment (RMG) sector and its subsequent backward linkage industries like spinning mills, textiles mills, accessories industries, etc. These sectors support RMG industries by replacement of foreign imports - yarn, fabrics and different accessories. Bangladesh is said to be the birth place of back to back letters of credit (BBLCs). Primarily this is used for imports of inputs from external sources. Later the facilities were introduced for local procurement. As exporters enjoying duty free imports from external sources, fiscal policies allow exporters to procure inputs locally without facing extra tax burden like VAT. The condition includes procurement of inputs through inland BBLCs in foreign currency, among others. Local suppliers are treated as same as exporters selling goods abroad.



In addition to delivery of intermediate goods like fabrics, yarn, accessories, etc. in foreign currency, local transactions are allowed with treatment as deemed exports provided that such transactions are executed by parties awarded to execute some works under international tenders. The beneficiaries under the work order need to receive payments in foreign currency.



In accordance with prevailing foreign exchange regulations, BBLCs can be issued against export orders. Payments against BBLCs should be settled out of export proceeds.



However, banks need to settle back to back liabilities on maturity whether export proceeds are received or not. In case of non-availability of export proceeds in hand, banks make payments with creating loans in Taka. This regulation is applicable both for foreign BBLCs and inland BBLCs. Local suppliers can also import inputs through BBLCs against inland BBLCs they receive from exporters. The model is designed in such a way so that exporters do not face exchange loss. This is only possible provided transactions are executed smoothly without delay shipment and delay receipt of export proceeds. But whether the matching is possible or not is a matter of analysis. Insider information indicates that the matching is rarely possible.



An export trade organisation submitted a proposal reportedly to central bank. They proposed to allow them for settlement of BBLC payments in Taka. Central bank conducted a meeting with relevant parties. Media reports indicate a tug of war between local suppliers and exporters: suppliers are reluctant to receive payments in Taka, exporters particularly the proposal submitting association want to make payments in Taka.



Fiscal support requires observation of some formalities as stated earlier. Without maintaining such procedures, transactions may be treated as local trade for which suppliers need to issue proforma invoice containing value of goods and VAT there against. Based on the invoice, recipients banks will issue LCs in Taka. On delivery of goods, banks will submit documents to LC issuing banks which will accept and make arrangements of payment after deduction of VAT. Beneficiaries banks will make fund available to suppliers on deduction of tax at sources.



This extra payment burden on account of levies cannot make export trade competitive. Fiscal policy may be amended to accommodate transactions in Taka payment. But there are challenges for authorities concerned. It is not easy to be ensured of export against payment in local currency. Transactions in foreign currency facilitate export proceeds to be shared among different banks, which can work as an alternative to interbank deals.



It is true that all payments for BBLCs may not be settled out of export proceeds. There are different reasons for which repatriation of export proceeds can be delayed. In such cases, banks are obligated to make payments without export proceeds in hand. Banks create loans on account of exporters in Taka by converting foreign currency at selling rate. The loans are normally settled on receipt of export proceeds which are converted at buying rate. As a result, exporters need to pay more due to conversion factors.



Recently two buying rates are available for encashment of inward remittances. One is for wage remittances, which is higher. Another one is for other inward remittances including export proceeds. Banks set selling rate based on weighted average buying rates with mark-up over the inward sources said earlier. The spread between buying rate for export proceeds and selling rate for import payments is wider and it varies from bank to bank. It leads exporters to face extra cost burden in case of settlement of import payments before repatriation of export proceeds.



Exporters need to save from extra cost burden. In case of settlement of BBLCs matured before realisation of export proceeds, loans should be created in the names of exporters in foreign currency. The loans in foreign currency need to be settled out of export proceeds. Interest for the loans may be charged by rate applicable for loans in Taka. In this case, banks will not lose interest income, but it will support exporters from unusual exchange loss under the present exchange rate framework set by bankers associations.



Quarrels among associations may not bring fruitful results for global trade. Central bank is reported to have conducted a meeting without solution. It is rarely possible by central bank to find a panacea considering the proposal to execute transactions in Taka since transactions by BBLCs in foreign currency are based on fiscal rules. Despite central bank can ease the situation faced by exporters due to extra exchange loss burden.



The simple math is that banks will, in case of settlement of BBLCs before repatriation of export proceeds, create loans in foreign currency, repayments of which will be made out of export proceeds. This can support exporters as well as export trade.



