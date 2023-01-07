Adequate winter gears advised for Ijtema devotees

The Ministry of Religious Affairs gave necessary instructions including wearing adequate winter gears, to Ijtema devotees.

The ministry gave the instructions on Thursday for the smooth management of Bishwa Ijtema which will be held on January 13-15, according to an official release said here today.

The instructions include motivating the devotees to wear and bring adequate winter cloths such as blankets, mufflers, hats, warm clothes, socks and gloves due to the prevailing cold weather in the country.

The ministry urged all concerned to advise the devotees to wear masks considering the current corona situation, the release added.

Other instructions are ensuring hot water and medical facilities, arranging adequate medicines to combat cold related diseases and providing ambulance service for immediate transport of critical patients to hospitals. -BSS