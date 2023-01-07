Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 7 January, 2023, 10:52 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Adequate winter gears advised for Ijtema devotees

Published : Saturday, 7 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42

The Ministry of Religious Affairs gave necessary instructions including wearing adequate winter gears, to Ijtema devotees.
The ministry gave the instructions on Thursday for the smooth management of Bishwa Ijtema which will be held on January 13-15, according to an official release said here today.
The instructions include motivating the devotees to wear and bring adequate winter cloths such as blankets, mufflers, hats, warm clothes, socks and gloves due to the prevailing cold weather in the country.
The ministry urged all concerned to advise the devotees to wear masks considering the current corona situation, the release added.
Other instructions are ensuring hot water and medical facilities, arranging adequate medicines to combat cold related diseases and providing ambulance service for immediate transport of critical patients to hospitals.    -BSS



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Adequate winter gears advised for Ijtema devotees
Mild cold wave may continue in parts of country
NPP equipment on  sanctioned Russian ship may come by road from India
World food prices hit record high in 2022 despite December fall
BD now 35th largest economy in the world
Quader, top BCL leaders fall as stage caves in at DU
Draft law recommends HC to form 6-member regulatory commission
10 injured in SAU BCL factional clashes


Latest News
Youth crushed under train in Jashore
Fog disrupts movement of ferries, 3 stuck in the mid of Padma
One electrocuted in Sunamganj
Man killed in Faridpur road crash
US to send $3.75B in military aid to Ukraine, its neighbors
Man United beats Everton 3-1 to advance in FA Cup
29 killed during capture of Mexican drug lord's son
‘BPL governing council would welcome Shakib as CEO’
Putin seeking 'oxygen' with Ukraine ceasefire order: Biden
Rony stars in Rangpur's massive win against Comilla
Most Read News
‘BPL governing council would welcome Shakib as CEO’
10 injured in BCL factional clash at Sylhet Agricultural University
Bangladesh reports 10 more Covid cases
FM slams Bangladeshi expat's killing in US, denounces hate crime
Not an iota of democracy now in Bangladesh: BNP's Tuku
Bangladeshi youth shot dead by US police
Youth crushed under train in Chapainawabganj
Man trampled to death by elephant in Sherpur
Stage collapses while Quader addressing BCL rally at DU
15 injured as train derails in Kishoreganj
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft