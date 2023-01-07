Mild cold wave may continue in parts of country

Mild cold wave is sweeping over the districts of Naogaon, Dinajpur, Panchagarh, Jashore and Chuadanga and it may continue, said a Met Office release here on Friday.

"The temperature might be increased up to 0.5 to maximum 2 degree Celsius after tomorrow, but the intensity of cold will decline," said Shahinul Islam, a meteorologist of Bangladesh Meteorological Department.

The day and night temperature again may fall at the end of the next week, said the meteorologist while forecasting weather for next twenty four hours commencing from 9:00am on Friday.

The release however, said that weather may remain dry with temporary partly cloudy sky over the country. Moderate to thick fog may occur over the country during midnight till morning and it may continue till noon at places.

Night temperature may remain nearly unchanged and day temperature may rise slightly over the country. "Due to reduced difference between day and night temperature feelings moderate to severe cold condition likely over north, north-western and central part of the country", the release added. Ridge of Sub-continental high extends up to West Bengal and adjoining Western part of Bangladesh. Seasonal low lies over South Bay.

Country's maximum temperature on Thursday was recorded 26.5 degree Celsius jointly at Sitakunda and Cox's Bazar while minimum temperature on Friday was recorded today 09.0 degree Celsius at Chuadanga.

No rainfall was recorded during last twenty four hours. -BSS











