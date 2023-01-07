Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 7 January, 2023, 10:52 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

World food prices hit record high in 2022 despite December fall

Published : Saturday, 7 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50

ROME, Jan 6: World food prices eased in December marking the ninth consecutive monthly fall, but gained more than 14% in 2022 compared to the previous year, to reach the highest since records began, the UN food agency said on Friday.
The Food and Agriculture Organization's (FAO) food price index, which tracks international prices of the most globally traded food commodities, averaged 132.4 points last month compared with a revised 135.00 points for November.
The November figure was previously given as 135.7 points.
For 2022 as a whole, the benchmark index averaged 143.7 points, up 18 points or 14.3% from 2021, and the highest since records started in 1990.
The decline in     the index in December was driven by a steep drop in the international price of vegetable oils, together with some declines in cereal and meat prices, but mitigated by slight increases in those of sugar and dairy, the FAO said.
Food prices surged after Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February last year on fears of disruptions to Black Sea trade. They have pared gains in part because of a UN-backed grain export channel from Ukraine.
The FAO said last year that food import costs in 2022 would lead the poorest countries to cut back on shipped volumes.
Its food price index comprises the average of its meat, dairy, cereals, vegetable oils and sugar price indices, weighted to the average export shares of each of the groups for 2014-2016, it said.    -Reuters.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Adequate winter gears advised for Ijtema devotees
Mild cold wave may continue in parts of country
NPP equipment on  sanctioned Russian ship may come by road from India
World food prices hit record high in 2022 despite December fall
BD now 35th largest economy in the world
Quader, top BCL leaders fall as stage caves in at DU
Draft law recommends HC to form 6-member regulatory commission
10 injured in SAU BCL factional clashes


Latest News
Youth crushed under train in Jashore
Fog disrupts movement of ferries, 3 stuck in the mid of Padma
One electrocuted in Sunamganj
Man killed in Faridpur road crash
US to send $3.75B in military aid to Ukraine, its neighbors
Man United beats Everton 3-1 to advance in FA Cup
29 killed during capture of Mexican drug lord's son
‘BPL governing council would welcome Shakib as CEO’
Putin seeking 'oxygen' with Ukraine ceasefire order: Biden
Rony stars in Rangpur's massive win against Comilla
Most Read News
‘BPL governing council would welcome Shakib as CEO’
10 injured in BCL factional clash at Sylhet Agricultural University
FM slams Bangladeshi expat's killing in US, denounces hate crime
Bangladesh reports 10 more Covid cases
Bangladeshi youth shot dead by US police
Not an iota of democracy now in Bangladesh: BNP's Tuku
Youth crushed under train in Chapainawabganj
Man trampled to death by elephant in Sherpur
15 injured as train derails in Kishoreganj
Stage collapses while Quader addressing BCL rally at DU
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft