Saturday, 7 January, 2023, 10:52 AM
BD now 35th largest economy in the world

Published : Saturday, 7 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52

Bangladesh is now the 35th largest economy in the world, according to a report titled 'The Top Heavy Global Economy', published by 'Visual Capitalist'.
Bangladesh and India were the only two South Asian countries considered to be part of the 50 largest economies in this list based on International Monetary Fund (IMF) statistics.
Citing IMF statistics, Canadian online publication 'Visual Capitalist' reported this information on December 29. Countries are listed in terms of Gross Domestic Product (GDP).
As per the report, Bangladesh is the 35th largest economies in 2022 with a GDP size of US$460.8 billion. Earlier, the rank of Bangladesh was 41st.
According to the report, the neighboring country India has moved to the fifth place in the world economy. Earlier, it was in sixth position.
With a GDP of $3.46 trillion in 2022, India has overtaken the United Kingdom
(UK) to occupy the fifth place.
The first, second, third and fourth places in the list are the USA, China, Japan and Germany respectively. The remaining five countries in the world's 10 largest economies are the UK, France, Canada, Russia and Italy respectively.
According to the report, two major events have happened in the world in the year 2022. First - the world's population has crossed 8 billion. Second, the size of the world economy has crossed $100 trillion to $101.56 trillion.      -BSS


