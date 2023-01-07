Quader, top BCL leaders fall as stage caves in at DU



A rally stage built to mark the 75th anniversary of Chhatra League at Dhaka University caved in while Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader was delivering a speech on Friday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

The incident took place at the base of Aparajeya Bangla of Dhaka University (DU) while Obaidul Quader was addressing a programme marking the 75th founding anniversary of BCL, student wing of the AL, and about to inaugurate a joyous procession at around 4:00pm.

Talking to Chhatra League leaders, it is learnt that more than 15 leaders were injured in the accident while eight of them were taken to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH).

The injured taken to the DMCH are Swadhinata Chikitsak Parishad (Swachip) President Dr Jamaluddin Chowdhury, AL Presidium Member Mustafa Jalal Mohiuddin, Juba Mahila League General Secretary Sharmin Sultana Lili, Bangladesh Medical Association (BMA) Executive Member Md Jabed, former General Secretary of BCL Dhaka South Metropolis unit Sheikh Anisuzzaman Rana, AL Forest and Environment Affairs sub-committee Member Sabrina Chowdhury, former BCL Organising Secretary Borikul Islam Badhon and BCL activist of Dhaka South Metropolis unit Md Jashim Uddin.

Current BCL President Saddam Hussain, General Secretary Sheikh Wali Asif Enan, DU branch President Mazharul Kabir Shoyon and General Secretary Tanbir Hasan Shaikat were also on the stage.

It was seen that the stage was occupied by so many leaders that there was not even an inch of empty space.

Former BCL President Mustafa Jalal Mohiuddin, Badiuzzaman Shohag, Al-Nahean Khan Joy, Liakat Sikder, former General Secretary Nazrul Islam Babu, Mahfuzul Haidar Chowdhury Ruton, Ishak Ali Khan Panna, Siddiqui Nazmul, Golam Rabbani, SM Zakir Hossain, former DU branch General Secretary Sazzad Sakib Badsha, Motahar Hossain Prince and Omar Sharif also gathered on the stage, among others.

It is yet to learn the reasons behind the incident. But BCL sources said that Saddam Hussain looked after the arrangement of the stage.

There were no chairs on the stage, leaving all of them standing and listening to the speakers in this shrunken space.

However, after quite a few minutes of the accident, Obaidul Quader stood tall and inaugurated the rally flying baloons.

At this time, he slammed Chhatra League saying that he does not need this large number of leaders on the stage, rather he wants more activists in front of the stage.

Likewise, earlier in a yearly conference of the Dhaka North and South Metropolis units of Chhatra League, held in December last year, Quader was infuriated with the indiscipline of the Chhatra League and countless number of leaders on the stage.

Quader instructed Chhatra League to play a pivotal role in making the 'Digital Bangladesh' a 'Smart Bangladesh', as per Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's vision-2041.

Saddam and Enan also promised that Chhatra League will turn student politics into Smart Student Politics.

"The universities of the country will be in a significant place on the map of world education. Chhatra League will make it by ensuring a safe educational environment across the country," Saddam said.

Enan hoped the AL would win the next parliamentary elections again and the Chhatra League would be soldiers to make the polls successful by struggling in the fields.













